Glass Wall Systems (India) IPO: 3 Ways to allotment status; odds of getting shares & latest GMP

Based on the bidding, here are the allotment odds for the Glass Wall Systems IPO:

Big HNI category (bNII): 1 investor out of 15 investors will get 1,148 shares (Probability: 6.67 per cent)

Small HNI category(sNII): 1 investor out of 89 investors will get 1,148 shares (Probability: 1.12 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 30 investors will get 182 shares (Probability: 3.33 per cent)



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Glass Wall Systems (India) IPO can check allotment status on the website of registrar:

Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India

Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

Hit submit.



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Glass Wall Systems (India) IPO can check allotment status on NSE

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Visit NSE's IPO allotment page

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘GLASSWALL’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Glass Wall Systems (India) IPO can check allotment status on BSE Ltd:

Visit BSE's IPO allotment page

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Rays of Glass Wall Systems (India) Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

To recall, the IPO of Glass Wall Systems (India) was sold in the price band of Rs 172-182 apiece between September 08 and September 10. It sold the issue with a lot size of 82 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 428 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscribed a solid 81.65 times, fetching over 31.01 lakh applications and bids for more than Rs 24,450 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a subscription of 167.93 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 79.71 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 91.34 times during the three-day subscription period.

Despite strong subscription figures, the grey market premium (GMP) of Glass Wall Systems (India) has seen a sharp correction. Last heard, Glass Wall Systems IPO was commanding a GMP of 45-50 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of 25-27 per cent the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 65 levels before the bidding kicked-off.

IIFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers for the Glass Wall Systems (India)IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Tuesday, September 15. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.