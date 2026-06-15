Worried about rising car service bills? Maruti Suzuki launches prepaid maintenance plan

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has introduced a new pre-paid after-sales package called the Smart Maintenance Plan (SMP), aimed at reducing vehicle maintenance costs and protecting customers from future service price hikes.

The company said the plan is available to both private and commercial vehicle owners and can be purchased either at the time of vehicle delivery or later through any authorised Maruti Suzuki workshop.

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Under the Smart Maintenance Plan, customers can choose from multiple service configurations, including labour-only packages, parts-and-labour coverage, engine oil and coolant replacement, customer-demanded services, and plans tailored for commercial vehicles. Maruti Suzuki is also offering optional wear-and-tear coverage for components such as clutches and brake parts.

According to the automaker, customers opting for SMP can save at least 10% on labour charges, along with additional savings on parts and consumables. The prepaid structure also shields customers from future increases in service costs during the tenure of the plan.

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The company has introduced multiple tenure and mileage options. For private vehicle owners, plans range from two years/20,000 km to as long as 10 years/100,000 km. Commercial vehicle operators can opt for coverage extending up to 10 years or 160,000 km.

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A key feature of the programme is its pan-India applicability, allowing customers to avail services at any authorised Maruti Suzuki workshop regardless of where the plan was originally purchased.

Commenting on the launch, Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the company is witnessing growing demand for personalised ownership solutions and greater predictability in maintenance expenses. He added that the new offering allows customers to customise service packages while locking in maintenance costs for the long term.

The move comes at a time when automakers are increasingly focusing on after-sales services to improve customer retention and create recurring revenue streams. Industry observers say prepaid maintenance plans have gained traction in recent years as vehicle owners seek protection against rising labour and spare parts costs.