Yamaha rolls out new variant of FZ-X at Rs 1.39 lakh in India

India Yamaha Motor introduces a fresh twist to its famed FZ-X motorcycle with the launch of a new variant priced at Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The first 100 online purchasers opting for the striking Chrome Color scheme will receive a complimentary Casio G-Shock watch upon delivery.

Staying true to Yamaha's legacy of delivering robust performance and innovative technology, the new variant of FZ-X promises a seamless blend of style and power, as affirmed by the company in an official statement.

Equipped with a 149-cc engine, Traction Control System, and single-channel ABS among other features, the FZ-X continues to captivate enthusiasts with its dynamic capabilities.

The FZ-X comes with Traction Control System (TCS), an advanced electronic feature engineered to minimise wheelspin, thus enhancing overall safety on the road.

Elevating environmental consciousness, the FZ series now embraces compatibility with E20 Fuel, a sustainable option aimed at reducing emissions and combating pollution, aligning with their eco-friendly initiatives.

There's also a multi-function LCD instrument cluster, seamlessly blending classic and contemporary design elements. With an analogue-style tachometer displaying revs in a circular format, alongside accurate and visually appealing smartphone notifications.