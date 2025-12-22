Top stocks in news: Tata Steel, IHCL, Tata Chemicals, RITES, Fortis, REC, IRB Infra, KIMS

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Friday on the back positive global cues supported by softer crude oil prices, despite trade deal uncertainty. BSE Sensex jumped 447.55 points, or 0.53 per cent, to settle at 84,929.36, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 150.85 points, or 0.58 per cent, to close at 25,966.40. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, December 22, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Canara Robeco AMC shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works shall trade ex-split today. Shares of Pulsar International shall trade ex-date for rights issue today. Vidya Wires will announce its quarterly results today.

Tata Steel: The group's metal arm has infused Rs 1,354.94 crore into its wholly owned foreign subsidiary, T Steel Holdings, by subscribing to equity shares. The company acquired 149 crore shares at a face value of $0.1008 each, and the subsidiary will continue to remain wholly owned following the transaction.

Indian Hotels Company: The hotel company board has approved the execution of a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) for the disinvestment of 1.6 crore equity shares, representing 25.52 per cent of the shareholding in Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts (TajGVK). These shares are proposed to be acquired by Shalini Bhupal, from promoter and promoter group of TajGVK, at Rs 370 apiece.

RITES: The state-run transport infrastructure consultancy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of the Republic of Botswana for the development and modernisation of transport infrastructure in Botswana.

Tata Chemicals: The Tata group company’s subsidiary, Tata Chemicals International, has executed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire 100 per cent equity share capital of Singapore-based Novabay for Euro 25 million. Completion of the acquisition is contingent upon fulfilment of various conditions precedent as specified in the SPA.

Fortis Healthcare: The healthcare company, through its subsidiary International Hospital, has signed definitive agreements for the acquisition of the 125-bedded People Tree Hospital in Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru (PTHY), via 100 per cent acquisition of TMI Healthcare, the entity under which the PTHY business operations reside, for Rs 430 crore.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The road-toll company board has approved material related-party contracts to provide works relating to initial upgradation, O&M works, and project implementation, and to act as the project manager of the IRB Infra Trust (Private InvIT) in relation to the TOT-17 Project, implemented through IRB Harihara Corridors (the project SPV).

Granules India: The USFDA has completed a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Prior Approval Inspection at the company’s subsidiary, Granules Life Sciences (GLS), in Hyderabad, with five observations related to procedural requirements. None of these observations are associated with data integrity or product safety. GLS manufactures PFI and finished dosages.

REC: Musalgaon Power Transmission has been incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Power Development and Consultancy, which itself is a wholly owned subsidiary of REC.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The healthcare company has entered into a Leave and License Agreement with Andhra Mahila Sabha to take approximately 1.168 acres of land in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on a long-term lease for setting up a super speciality hospital. The proposed capacity expansion is around 300 beds with an expected investment around Rs 300 crore.

Sudeep Pharma: The pharma player reported a 6.2 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 45.7 crore, while revenue grew 9.3 per cent YoY to Rs 162.7 crore for the three months ended on September 30, 2025. Its Ebitda stood at Rs 55.5 crore, down 11.2 per cent YoY with Ebitda margins contracting sharply to 34.1 per cent for the quarter.

KEC International: The High Court has kept the Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) order in abeyance after hearing the petition and has further allowed KEC to continue participating in ongoing bids, including those of PGCIL, until the aforesaid action is completed by it.

PVR Inox: The multiplex operator has opened a two-screen multiplex in Saboo, Leh, Ladakh, developed under its franchise owned company operated (FOCO) model. With this launch, PVR Inox now operates the largest multiplex network with 1,774 screens across 356 properties in 112 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

Indraprastha Gas: The city gas distribution company has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Hindustan Waste Treatment (HWT) for setting up compressed biogas plant and biofuel projects.

GE Vernova T&D India: The industrial and engineering player has received a multi-year contract from AESL Projects for the design, supply, and execution of a 2,500 MW High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) VSC terminal station (2 × 1,250 MW) from KPS 3 (Khavda) to South Olpad.

Soma Textile & Industries: The textile player has received two construction work orders worth Rs 281.18 crore from its holding company, Roadway Solutions India Infra. The orders involve construction of an Access Controlled Expressway Connector to the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samrudhi Mahamarg from Jalna to Nanded in Maharashtra.