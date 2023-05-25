US junior golf tour to expand operations in India, Asia

An American junior golf tour, US Kids Golf Tour is set to expand its footprint across much of India and by June also out a first Asian destination on its itinerary in the form of a series in Singapore.

US Kids Golf India (USKGI) has been running events in largely northern India since 2018 but is now set to move into the south and west as well with events planned for Bengaluru, Pune and Ahmedabad.

While the series of six events in Singapore begins on June 13, the Indian expansion will see six events on the local tour in North Zone and a further six each in the West and South Zones.

“The series will soon expand to other Asian countries,” said USKGI president Rajesh Srivastava, who is also president of US Kids Golf Asia.

“We are also expanding our outreach in South and West Zones and by 2024 we will add East Zone. With 24 local events and regional finals in each zone and a Indian Championships, it will become the most exhaustive series offering a pathway to US Kids European and World Championships.”

“An Asian Championships is also on the anvil and events will also offer American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) stars, which will help youngsters play more events in the US and also gain an advantage in getting to American colleges for golf,” added Mr. Srivastava.

This March, US Kids Golf Foundation, the primary organisers of almost 1,500 US Kids Golf events across 50 countries, appointed Srivastava, as USKGA president. Under the arrangement, Dan Van Horn, president and founder of US Kids Golf LLC and Foundation, has authorised USKG India will conduct various golfing activities on its behalf.

The junior tour has age specific categories starting from six year and going up to the 15-year level. Varying yardages and equipment as per the age and size of the child is used in order to grow their game as physical growth takes place. Another advantage is the use of quality venues and exposure to overseas courses as well.

“We want to give our young golfers a chance to play at the best courses. Not just in India, but also outside,” Srivastava said. “For instance, the US Kids Golf European Championships are held at courses like the Renaissance which is the host venue for the Genesis Scottish Championships, an event co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

“Imagine the experience kids will have when they play at courses which have seen the likes of Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and others. We don’t want our young golfers to be overawed at such courses as their career progresses,” he added.

Current world number one Scheffler, Thomas, Morikawa and Indian American Sahith Theegala Reddy have all been participants at US Kids Golf tournaments in their youth.

Events in northern India will continue under tournament director Amit Dube, while in the south and west it will be Rahul Ganapathy and Amit Nigam respectively.

Meanwhile, following the results from the 2022 season, 14 Indian youngsters have qualified for the US Kids European Championships. The list includes Harjai Milkha Singh, son of Indian golf legend, Jeev. Milkha Singh, who has often done caddie duty for his 13-year-old son.

Following is the list

Boys: Nihaal Cheema (Boys U-7); Adit Veeramachaneni (Boys 9); Vidit Aggarwal and Aarnav Patel (Boys 10); Paranjaay Mahtani (Boys 11); Devvrat Singh Rajawat and Rayan Sao (Boys 12); Vihaan Jain, Jivraj Khurana, Harjai Milkha Singh and Arshvant Srivastava (All Boys 13).

Girls: Naina Kapoor (Girls 11); Ananyaa Sood (Girls 12); Mahreen Bhatia (Girls 14).