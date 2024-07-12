Justin Thomas atop Scottish Open field as in-form Korean Im trails by one 

Former world number one Justin Thomas shot a bogey-free 8 under par 62 to lead the Genesis Scottish Open by a stroke on a low-scoring opening day at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick on Thursday. Defending champion Rory McIlroy carded a 5 under 65 in his first outing since the disappointing finish at the US Open last month while Korea’s Sungjae Im opened with a bogey but recovered to post a 7 under 63 for sole second place.

China’s Haotong Li was amongst those who fired a 64 to share third place on a surprising ideal scoring day. Korean Byeong Hun An, who finished tied third here last season, opened with a 65 alongside McIlroy and Indian-American star Sahith Theegala, while India’s Shubhankar Sharma returned a 1 under 69 that included three birdies against two dropped shots to launch his campaign on a subdued note.

Thomas, a 15-time PGA Tour winner, seized early control of the tournament with his lowest first round score since shooting a 59 enroute to winning the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii. The 62 was also his best first round card of the season, the tour said. “Honestly, I thought the par was 71 and then I looked up and saw even-par 70 and I was like, 'I just need a couple more and I can shoot 59,” Thomas said later. “Then, shocking, I made five pars in a row. I definitely wanted a 59 and was even thinking a couple lower, so we all know how that works out when you get ahead of yourself.”

McIlroy tightened up his game after a messy first nine holes that saw his swap three bogeys for two gained shots and shot an altogether better second nine with an eagle and two birdies. “Obviously the last time I played, I played well. I didn't get the result I wanted but I've still got a lot of confidence in my game,” McIlroy said.

“I shot a solid score today. I gave myself plenty of chances on that back nine and actually felt like I left a couple out there as well. It was as gettable as you're going to get this golf course. Hopefully no more rain over the next few days and the wind can get up a bit and the course can start to play a little bit tougher.”

Im, a two-time tour winner, turned things around with a chip-in birdie from about 25 yards on the second hole which sparked a change in fortunes in the $9 million showpiece co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

“This course has been so hard to play over the past two years, so I wasn’t confident,” said Im, who hasn’t broken par in four rounds en route to missed cut appearances in his first two visits to The Renaissance Club. “The first hole, I bogeyed and thought, it’s as hard as I’ve always remembered it to be.” Im has been in good form with four top-10s since May, and arrived in Scotland on the back of a closing 64 to finish T12 at last week’s John Deere Classic. The Korean star has shot 64 or better in five of his last eight rounds on tour.

“The chip-in birdie on the second hole changed the mood,” said Im. “Thankfully, there was no wind, so the second shots and putts were not hard to execute. The weather was cooperative. In this tournament, this kind of weather is hard to come by. It definitely helped me play easy.

“I’m in a good position, so hopefully I can play like this again but I will focus on playing my best on each hole, not drop shots and maintain a good score,” said Im.

Three-time DP World Tour winner Li was once ranked as high as 32nd in the world and also featured in the 2019 Presidents Cup before falling off the radar due to a dip in form. He has shown glimpses of a resurgence, with five top-20s registered early in the year and was tied 20th in Germany last week.

“I was just kind of off the fairway a little bit on two and made a soft bogey. Accepted that, and whole day, most of them are pretty close to the pin, creating a lot of birdie chances,” said the 28-year-old Li. “I think off the tee has been really solid, even the last few weeks wasn't that great, but I’m just putting and chipping good.”

An had four birdies over his last six holes as he renewed his love affair with The Renaissance where he opened with a course-record tying 61 last year on his way to his third-place finish.

“It was very steady. I missed some birdie chances, but I made plenty of them too and made plenty of par putts,” said An, who is still seeking a first tour win. “Coming back, it’s a big boost. I really like the links courses as you have to get creative. Last year was the first time I played really well and it gave me confidence coming in, and it showed with those four birdies on the back nine.”

Sweden’s rising star Ludvig Åberg shared third place with Li after a solid 64 making it the fourth time this season that he has been T4 or better including thrice in his last four starts.

