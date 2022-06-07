Dutch fintech giant PayU expands its India business leadership team

PayU, a Netherlands-based payment service provider, has announced a series of appointments to its business leadership team in India on Tuesday. These appointments included Narendra Babu as the Chief Technology Officer for the India payments business, Mohit Bedi, as the Senior Vice President (SVP), to lead strategic initiatives and the bill payments business, and Vineet Sethi, as SVP to lead PayU’s Diversified Financial Services portfolio.

Meanwhile, Mohit Gopal, PayU's current senior executive, is expected to take on a new role as Chief Operating Officer, while Sudhir Sehgal has been promoted to Chief Business Officer.

Here’s a detailed look at the appointments made to PayU’s top posts in India.

Narendra Babu is joining the company with over two decades of expertise in leading digital transformation strategies and developing next-generation software solutions. Having formerly worked in various technological leadership roles at globally acclaimed companies like Google and Microsoft for over a decade, Narendra Babu also worked at Walmart Labs Technology in India, where he oversaw supply chain operations and built and supervised big teams between India and the United States.

Mohit Bedi has worked for major firms such as Axis Bank, Standard Chartered, Barclays, and Citibank in a variety of executive roles. He has more than two decades of expertise in devising and implementing strategies that have increased payment volume and secured long-term income through crucial business relationships. During his previous appointment, he was the head of Axis Bank's merchant acquisition unit in India.

Vineet Sethi has over two decades of expertise in the financial services industry, with a proven track record of growing and developing business lines. He most recently served as a chief marketing officer (CMO) at Niyo, a neo banking fintech start-up, where he was responsible for the development and growth of their flagship solutions, Niyo Global and NiyoX.

Lastly, while over the previous five years, Mohit Gopal (now appointed as COO) has played a vital role in PayU's expansion in India, serving in a variety of roles in the business, strategy, and operations sectors, Sudhir Sehgal (now appointed as CBO) has effectively overseen the strategy, development, and distribution of domestic and international payments for the company's enterprise merchant portfolio.

This strengthened India payments business leadership team is expected to drive PayU's growth and help the company realize its ambition of building a full-stack digital financial services platform to serve merchants, institutions, and consumers' tapped and untapped financial requirements through technology, the company said in a statement.

“We are delighted to have top industry talent join us at this opportune time with the company heralding a new growth journey. The added firepower to our leadership team will help us further the company’s trajectory of success and help us diversify into broader digital financial services. Each one of these new executives brings a plethora of experience with them that resonates with our vision of supporting India’s ongoing systemic change of better financial inclusion by meeting the needs of merchants, banks, and consumers through our platform. I look forward to partnering with them as we transform our business for the future,” Anirban Mukherjee, CEO of PayU India, commented on the appointments.

Also read: Edtech platform PhysicsWallah becomes unicorn with $100 mn fundraise; valuation reaches $1.1 bn

Also read: MSME fintech lending firm FlexiLoans.com raises $90 mn in latest funding