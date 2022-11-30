Top Crypto News Today: Free-to-Use Blockchain To Be Introduced From Koinos Mainnet!

The endless possibilities that came to being after Bitcoin was launched have propelled the growth of the crypto space. Newer projects are arising to cater to the easy transition of the digital world we are living in. From Solana to Polygon, every project has been upgrading itself to make the very many options available to the user base. Coming to the present day, one such project formed by Steem blockchain veterans, Koinos, is bringing free-to-use blockchain technology to the market!

The platform will be offering a universal programming language along with free account transfers. It is also set to have its own smart contracts system! The company has mentioned that it has been built without funds from venture capital, any initial coin offerings, pre-mine, or any other early distribution of tokens to insiders. To explain what Koinos is, it is a layer-1 decentralized blockchain that is set to launch its mainnet on November 5th, 2022. The platform will be a free-to-use platform built using a proof-of-burn (PoB) consensus algorithm. The platform is also set to deliver more efficiency and access to developers in Web3.

Before its release, Andrew Levine, co-founder, and CEO of Koinos Group sat with CoinTelegraph to explain some of the unique features that Koinos is bringing to the table. Three of its most important features are: