Petrol and diesel prices on January 5: Check current rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on January 5: Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Friday, January 5, in major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. There were minor changes in some states.

Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise their petrol price and diesel prices daily in line with international benchmark prices. After the daily revision by oil marketing companies, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per liter, while diesel can be bought for Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.31 per litre, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained for Rs 94.24 per litre.

The government oil companies have revised the fuel prices in some states. In Punjab, petrol prices have been reduced by 27 paise and diesel prices by 25 paise. Similarly, Maharashtra has seen a drop of 18 paise in petrol prices and 16 paise in diesel prices. Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana have also witnessed a decrease in the prices of both petrol and diesel.

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh has experienced an increase in petrol prices by 26 paise and diesel prices by 25 paise. There is a slight increase in the prices of both fuels in Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, West Bengal, Telangana, and Jammu have also observed a decrease in the prices of petrol and diesel.

Here is the fresh price chart for major cities:

Lucknow Petrol: Rs 96.57 and Diesel: Rs 89.76

Chandigarh Petrol Rs 96.20 per liter and diesel Rs 84.26 per liter.

Jaipur: Petrol Rs 96.20 per liter and diesel Rs 93.72 per liter

Patna: Petrol Rs 107.24 per liter and diesel Rs 94.04 per liter

Hyderabad: Petrol Rs 109.66 per liter and diesel Rs 97.82 per liter

Bengaluru Petrol Rs 101.94 per liter and diesel Rs 87.89 per liter.

Chennai Petrol: Rs 102.86 and Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram Petrol: Rs 96.84 and Diesel: Rs 89.72

Kolkata Petrol: Rs 106.03 and Diesel: Rs 92.76

Mumbai Petrol: Rs 106.31 and Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi Petrol: Rs 96.72 and Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar) Petrol: Rs 96.59 and Diesel: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad Petrol: Rs 96.58 and Diesel: Rs 89.75

Steps to check fuel rates

Citizens can check the fuel prices by following the given steps:

Customers using Indian Oil outlets can RSP and their city code to 9224992249 to know the current price.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) customers can get information by sending an SMS "RSP" with the city code to 9223112222.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) consumers can know the latest price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.



Crude oil

Crude oil prices were trading higher on Friday morning after minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting suggested inflation was under control and as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepared to visit the Middle East to prevent escalation in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Brent crude futures were up 37 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $77.96 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 50 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $72.69 at 0229 GMT.

"Crude oil exhibited significant volatility and initially gained in the early trading session, only to relinquish its advances in the face of a substantial increase in U.S. fuel stocks. US gasoline inventories experienced a notable surge, rising by 10.9 million barrels to 237 million barrels, marking their highest week-on-week increase in the last 30 years. However, crude oil inventories saw a decline of 5.5 million barrels last week, providing some support to oil prices at lower levels. The support for crude oil is expected to be around $72.10–71.50, with resistance at $73.60-74.20 for today's session. In terms of Indian Rupees (INR), crude oil has support at Rs 5,940-5,870, while resistance is at Rs 6,110-6,190," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

