China Covid-19 update: WHO expresses concern over China's sudden spike in cases, insists on more info

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that it requires more information to assess the latest surge in infections in China as more and more countries continued to impose travel instructions on Asia’s largest economy. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a tweet said China should be more forthcoming on the pandemic situation in the country. “In order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the Covid-19 situation on the ground in #China, WHO needs more detailed information,” Tedros said in a tweet late on Thursday.

China has seen a sudden spike in Covid-19 infections after it decided to get rid of its zero-Covid policy, which was imposed three years to tackle the surging pandemic. As per news reports, one of the major reasons behind the recent surge is ineffective domestic vaccines and less natural immunity among the people.

Many countries have issued strict guidelines against travellers from China. India, the US, Japan, Italy, Taiwan, and now South Korea have enforced strict restrictions on Chinese travellers. The US is also considering sampling wastewater taken from international aircraft to track any emerging new variants.

Tedros said: "In the absence of comprehensive information from China, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in ways that they believe may protect their populations.”

Tedros further added: “We remain concerned about the evolving situation and we continue encouraging China to track the Covid-19 virus and vaccinate the highest risk people. We continue to offer our support for clinical care and protecting its health system.”

China's National Health Commission said last week it would no longer release an official daily Covid death toll.

Liang Wannian, China’s senior official looking into the pandemic updates, said the country is strengthening the monitoring of the Covid variant and will report to WHO if it discovers any.

China’s Covid policy pivot is scientific and appropriate, Liang added.

25,000 deaths a day in January

China may report around 25,000 deaths a day in January towards the end due to Covid-19 infections as the country might celebrate the Lunar New Year festivities without pandemic restrictions for the first time in 3 years.

London-based research firm Airfinity said that deaths from the contagious respiratory illness will probably peak around January 23. Daily infections will peak 10 days before at around 3.7 million cases, the researcher was quoted in a story in Bloomberg. “Using the trends in regional data our team of epidemiologists has forecast the first peak to be in regions where cases are currently rising and a second peak driven by later surges in other Chinese provinces,” Airfinity said in a statement late on Thursday.

As per the latest reports, daily infections are currently at around 1.8 million, with mortalities at 9,000. A month back, when China’s Covid zero policy was in place, it was around 5,000 cases. By the end of April 2023, China may see 1.7 million deaths from this wave of infections, Airfinity has said in its latest report.

Airfinity report said that its estimates are based on data from China’s regional provinces, which had reported numbers far higher than official national figures, combined with trends seen in Hong Kong, Japan, and other countries when they lifted strict restrictions.

Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a briefing on Thursday that Covid outbreaks have peaked in Beijing, Tianjin, and Chengdu. The situation in Shanghai, Chongqing, Anhui, Hubei, and Hunan remains serious.

He too added that the disease might probably spread during Lunar New Year as many are expected to visit China around the holiday during the Lunar New Year.

