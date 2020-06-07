Coronavirus crisis: India sees biggest-ever spike of 9,887 new cases; tally rises to 2.46 lakh

India has reported yet another highest single-day spike of 9,971 new COVID-19 cases, including 287 deaths in the past 24 hours, which takes the total number of coronavirus cases to 2,46,628. The active case tally stands at 1,20,406, while 1,19,293 patients have been cured or discharged or migrated. The total number of deaths in the country has surged to 6,929, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data suggests.

India reports the highest single-day spike of 9971 new #COVID19 cases; 287 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 246628, including 120406 active cases, 119293 cured/discharged/migrated and 6929 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/x1YQDTqWPb ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

A total of 46,66,386 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,42,069 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research has said. On Saturday, India reported 9,887 new COVID-19 cases and 294 deaths, while 9,851 new coronavirus cases and 273 deaths were reported a day before. With a consistent rise in coronavirus cases, India jumped two places in the global tally in a single day, surpassing Italy and Spain to become fifth most affected country in the world.

Also read: Delhi govt orders hospitals to discharge all mild, asymptomatic patients in 24 hours of admission

In India, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Rajasthan are the six states where COVID-19 cases have crossed 10,000 mark.

Maharashtra's total confirmed cases' tally has surged to 82,968, including 2,969 deaths and 37,390 recoveries. Tamil Nadu has reported 30,152 cases, including 251 deaths and 16,395 recoveries. Delhi's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 27,654, including 761 deaths and 10,664 recoveries.

Also read: Delhi hospitals can't turn away people with COVID-19 symptoms, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Though 1,19,293 patients have recovered in India so far, new hotspot areas are emerging, thus causing worry for the government. As per Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, India's 64 per cent of COVID-19 cases are coming from 15 districts, with Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai topping the chart.

Mumbai, now one of the biggest global hotspot in terms of coronavirus, contributes 57.37 per cent of the state's cases and 19.94 per cent of the Centre's cases. Delhi's total cases contribute 11.56 per cent of the nation-wide tally.

Also read: Coronavirus crisis: 64% of India's cases from 15 districts; new red zones worry for govt