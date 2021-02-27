COVID-19 vaccination: Senior citizens can walk-in, register on-site from March 1; check out details

Senior citizens and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities need not have to register in advance for vaccinations against COVID-19. The Union health ministry said on Friday that the beneficiaries can avail on-site registrations wherein they can walk into identified centres, get themselves registered and get vaccinated.

Finer details around phase-2 immunisation were discussed at a high-level meeting of the Centre and health secretaries and MDs (National Health Mission) of states and union territories. The Centre advised states on several points-CoWIN version 2.0 features, options for registration of beneficiaries, identifying verification and facilities required at government and private vaccination centres.

The beneficiaries will be able to self-register well in advance using the CoWIN 2.0 portal and the Aarogya Setu app. The Aarogya Setu app will list government and private hospitals classified as COVID-19 vaccination centres with date and time slots. Through this, the beneficiaries will be able to book an appointment at a vaccination centre of their convenience.

The recipients should have one of the following photo ID content comprising the individual's photo and date of birth regardless of their mode of access: Aadhaar card, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), Photo ID card specified in case of online registration, certificate of co-morbidity for citizens aged between 45-59 years (duly signed by a registered medical practitioner), employment certificate/ official identity card.

The beneficiaries can also register using the Cohort Registration mechanism. Under this mechanism, specific date and time slots will be decided to vaccinate target groups of potential beneficiaries. State and health authorities will mobilise the target groups with the help of ASHAs, ANMs, Panchayati Raj representatives and Women's Self Help Groups (SHGs).

"Under all the above three routes, all beneficiaries would be captured on Co-WIN 2.0 platform and would be issued digital QR code based provisional (first dose) and final (second dose) certificates. These can be downloaded from the link shown in the SMS the beneficiary shall receive after the vaccination," the health ministry said. These certificates can also be downloaded from the vaccination centres.

The second phase of the government's massive vaccination drive is all set to begin from March 1. Under this stage, those above 60 years of age, people in the 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities, armed forces personnel, police personnel and vulnerable groups shall be included. It will also comprise those healthcare and frontline workers who missed vaccination in the previous phase.

