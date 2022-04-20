Delhi reports over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, positivity rate at 5.70%

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a sudden spike in new COVID-19 cases as the national capital reported 1,009 positive infections in the last 24 hours. The city also registered an increase in the positivity rate from 4.42 per cent on Tuesday to 5.70 per cent today. There was one fatality reported, according to the data provided by the city health department.

The cases have increased by 59 per cent from Tuesday which were 632.

Despite less number of tests, the positivity rate jumped high and went beyond 5 per cent. A total of 9,581 COVID-19 tests were conducted today, the bulletin stated.

With the fresh addition, the cumulative caseload rose to 18,70,692, while the death toll remained at 26,161. The number of active cases stood at 2,641.

There are 1,578 COVID positive cases in home isolation and 54 COVID positive cases admitted in hospitals.

On Monday, the city had recorded 501 cases, while 517 infections were logged on Sunday with a positivity rate of 4.21%.

According to the health department, the positivity rate in the last five days increased by four times.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus.