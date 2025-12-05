Crippled by operational disruptions, IndiGo plans to cancel 102 flights in Bengaluru

India's largest airline -- IndiGo -- has planned to cancel around 102 flights in Bengaluru on Friday, news agency Reuters reported. The airline's woes dragged into a third day on Friday, with another 400 flights cancelled across major airports on top of over 550 cancellations on Thursday.

Images of stranded passengers searching for their luggage near a counter at the Kempegowda International Airport after IndiGo cancelled several flights on Friday have gone viral on social media.

Previously, the airline cancelled all its flights from Delhi till midnight and also reportedly cancelled all its flights from Chennai till 6 pm. Amid the continued disruptions, Patna airport has reported nine cancellations, whereas Chandigarh reported seven.

The core issue is the recently implemented Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules, which aim to improve safety by restricting pilot work hours and mandating longer rest periods. The rules require 48 consecutive hours of weekly rest for pilots and expand the defined night flying period to 12 am to 6 am.

Other FDTL provisions include limiting pilots to two night landings and two consecutive night duties, plus mandatory roster adjustments and quarterly fatigue reporting. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) introduced these requirements to align Indian aviation with global safety standards.

Airlines warn that these changes add operational complexity, often requiring more pilots or revised schedules. Such adjustments can result in cancellations and higher costs, especially during high-demand periods like winter.

IndiGo, India's largest airline, has attributed the disruptions to a shortage of pilots and the strain of adapting to winter schedules alongside the new rules. The carrier has requested partial relaxations and stated that full compliance is not expected until February 2026.

The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA) has accused IndiGo of "arm-twisting" the regulator by cancelling flights to push for relaxed norms. The union also highlighted issues around slot hoarding, suggesting that some airlines planned winter schedules without sufficient crew.

Ongoing delays and cancellations highlight the difficulties of balancing regulatory enforcement with operational stability, and reflect the current strain facing Indian aviation under the new pilot fatigue rules.