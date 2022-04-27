Delhi reports over 1,300 COVID cases in 24 hrs, 13% higher than yesterday

Delhi reported 1367 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, 163 more than Tuesday, according to the health department bulletin issued on Wednesday. The national capital also saw one COVID-19 related deaths and 1,042 recoveries from the infection in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases in Delhi has now climbed to 4,832. The positivity has risen from 4.50 per cent today. The city conducted 20,024 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours.

This is the third time this week that Delhi has reported more than 1,000 cases in 24 hours.

Recently COVID-19 cases have been surging in the national capital.

Delhi reported 3,336 positive patients in home isolation, and 129 patients admitted in the hospital. Out of the 9,390 hospital beds, only 1.58 per cent or 148 beds are occupied according to the health bulletin. The capital vaccinated 57,168 beneficiaries in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government announced that Rs 500 fine will be imposed on anyone found not wearing masks in public places in the national capital. However, the penalty won't be applicable to people travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.

Further, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has once again advised people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 behaviour such as wearing face masks.