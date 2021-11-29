Kerala: Travellers from 'at-risk' countries to undergo 14-day quarantine amid Omicron concerns

Amid rising concern over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has stated that all travellers who are coming from 'at-risk' countries have to be in quarantine for 14 days. Upon arrival, they will take a RT-PCR test at the airport.

The travellers will also have to undergo another RT-PCR test on the eighth day and even if they are negative, they still would have to observe further isolation of seven days. "So, they've to be in quarantine for 14 days," said George. "We have analysed all this and informed all our DMOs, DPMs etc. We have communicated with the districts. So, we'll be doing it," she added.

"As per guidelines of Govt of India, we discussed the steps we've taken so far & what steps are to be taken. Our health workers will be there at all four airports, data will be collected and we'll share this with the Police Dept & all," noted George.

The Omicron variant of the virus was first detected in South Africa but has now spread to multiple countries. The countries where Omicron cases have been discovered have been termed as 'at-risk' countries.

According to the latest guidelines released by the central government, the UK, entire Europe and 11 nations - South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel - are all 'at-risk countries. Travellers from these nations would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Monday recorded 3,382 fresh cases of COVID-19, raising the total caseload to 51,25,262.

The state also recorded 117 deaths which raised the toll to 39,955, an official release had said. Kerala had logged 4,350 cases on November 28.

