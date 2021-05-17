scorecardresearch
Khan Chacha owner Navneet Kalra arrested in oxygen black marketing case

Over 500 oxygen concentrators were recovered from three restaurants owned by Kalra in the National Capital. These were being sold at an exorbitant price of Rs 50,000 to 70,000 a piece

Businessman Navneet Kalra Businessman Navneet Kalra

After being on the run for over a week, businessman Navneet Kalra was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday night for alleged black marketing and hoarding of oxygen concentrators amid Coid-19 pandemic.

The Delhi Police had seized more than 500 oxygen concentrators from three restaurants owned by him. The concentrators are a crucial medical equipment used for COVID-19 patients. Since India is facing a huge shortage of medical oxygen, there's high demand for them as Covid-19 cases continue to rise across the country.

Kalra had moved the Delhi High Court against his arrest, seeking anticipatory bail on May 13. A sessions court had also denied him the relief earlier. The Delhi HC on Friday also declined to grant the businessman interim protection from arrest.

During a recent raid, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had recovered 524 oxygen concentrators from three restaurants owned by Kalra -- Khan Chacha, Nega Ju and Town Hall. The police claimed the concentrators were imported from China and were being sold at an exorbitant price of Rs 50,000 to 70,000 a piece as against its cost of Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000.

Delhi Police found the restobar open and spotted suspicious activity inside. They found a person sitting with a laptop and taking orders for oxygen concentrators through an online portal. Upon searching, 32 oxygen concentrators of 9-litre and 5-litre capacities were found. FIR under sections of the Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act was registered against the four men who were operating the racket.

With PTI inputs

