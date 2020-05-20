Lockdown 4.0 Coronavirus Live Updates: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crosses 39,000 mark; India cases-1,06,750

Latest updates on lockdown 4.0 and coronavirus : Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Twitter on Wednesday that domestic flights will be resumed in the country from May 25 but in a calibrated manner. Taking to Twitter Puri said that that all airlines have been alerted to make necessary preparations to begin operations.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday that as many as 42,298 people have recovered from coronavirus infection in India so far, while the total count of active cases in the country stands at 61,149. Seven states- Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh account for over 80% of total COVID-19 cases in India. The states total count of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 88,514, which is 82.9% of the total 1,06,750 cases in the country. Maharashtra is the worst-hit with 37,136 cases, Tamil Nadu on second spot with 12,448, Gujarat at 12,140, Delhi-10,554, Rajasthan-5,845, Madhya Pradesh-5,465, and Uttar Pradesh at 4,926.,

India's total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,06,750 on Wednesday including 61,149 active cases, and 3,303 deaths, according to latest figures update by the Union Health Ministry on its website. The country recorded 5,611 new COVID-19 cases and 140 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day jump so far.

Also Read: Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases surge to 1,06,750 ; check state-wise tally, deaths

Check out all the latest updates on coronavirus cases in India and across the world on BusinessToday.In live blog

9:30 PM: Centre to exempt pregnant women, disabled people from attending office

The Ministry of Personnel on Wednesday said that all central government departments as well as State and Union Territory governments will be asked to exempt pregnant women, people with disabilities and those with comorbid conditions from coming to office during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, on Wednesday said that a circular to this effect has been issued and is expected to be followed by different ministries as well as State and Union Territory governments.

Meanwhile, Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) has exempted pregnant women officials and staff members from attending office.

8:20 PM: SpiceJet lauds govt's decision to recommence domestic flight operations from May 25

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said, "This resumption will go a long way in lifting the overall economic sentiment in the country. While the SOP for resumption of operations and details of flights to be operated is still awaited, we are sure that this much awaited move will help a large number of passengers by providing them access to the safest and quickest means of transport."

8:00 PM: IndiGo to resume flight operations in a "phased manner" from May 25

Gurgaon-headquartered IndiGo, India's largest airline by passengers carried and fleet size, said that it will be resuming flight operations from May 25, 2020 in a "phased manner".

"We are fully prepared with safety measures with respect to COVID-19 across all our passenger and cargo interfaces during their journey with us. We will share further details and guidelines for passengers, in line with the advisory from the authorities over the next few days," IndiGo said in a press statement.

Welcoming the government's decision to resume flight operations, the carrier said, "We are excited to be back in operations, connecting our customers to people and places they love."

7:20 PM: Coronavirus in Punjab: 3 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported today, tally rises to 2,005

3 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Punjab today. Total number of positive cases rises to 2005, including 173 active cases, 1794 cured and 38 deaths: State Health Department.

6:50 PM: US President Trump launches fresh attack at China on 'mass worldwide killing'

US president Donald Trump has alleged that the "incompetence of China" is responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic's "mass worldwide killing".

"Some wacko in China just released a statement blaming everybody other than China for the Virus which has now killed hundreds of thousands of people. Please explain to this dope that it was the "incompetence of China", and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing!," he tweeted.

6:20 PM: "In India, 0.2 death per lakh population due to COVID-19," says Lav Agarwal

Lav Agarwal, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary, on Wednesday said that 4.2 people per lakh population across the world have died due to COVID-19. In India it is 0.2 deaths per lakh population.

"If the total population of the world is taken into account then 62 people per lakh population have been affected due to COVID-19. In India, 7.9 people per lakh population of this country got affected due to COVID," he added.

6:00 PM: COVID-19 testing, treatment to be done free of cost in UP

Uttar Pradesh principal secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given direction that testing and treatment for COVID-19 will be done free of cost.

"Anyone having a symptom of Covid-19 can contact any government district hospital for a test. If your reports come positive then your treatment will be done without any charges," Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.

5.29 pm: Kerala coronavirus cases: 24 more infected, total count-666

Kerala recorded 25 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, out of these 12 cases are from abroad, 8 from Maharashtra, 3 from Tamil Nadu. 5 people recovered today. There are 161 active cases in the state, while 74,398 people are under observation.

5.15 pm: Tamil Nadu coronavirus updates: State govt and local manufacturer develop transparent masks

The Tamil Nadu government and a mask manufacturer in Coimbatore have developed transparent masks to solve the problem of opaque masks which don't enable lip reading making it difficult for hearing impaired. Seen in Pics- masks being distributed to family and friends of the hearing impaired so that they can read their lips and communicate.

5.06 pm: Coronavirus live updates Domestic flights to resume in India from May 25

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Twitter on Wednesday that domestic flights will be resumed in the country from May 25 but in a calibrated manner. Taking to Twitter Puri said that that all airlines have been alerted to make necessary preparations to begin operations.

4.59 pm: 42,298 recoveries from COVID-19 in India so far, says Health Ministry

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday that as many as 42,298 people have recovered from coronavirus infection in India so far, while the total count of active cases in the country stands at 61,149.

Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020.



All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May.



SOPs for passenger movement are also being separately issued by @MoCA_GoI. Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 20, 2020

4.55 pm: India fights coronavirus

Moderate cases can be dischareed in 10 days: government

4.53 pm: COVID-19 cases in containment zones

States asked to strictly monitor containment zones, Health Ministry

4.50 pm: Coronavirus tests in India

Over 1 lakh tests conducted for 2nd day in a row in India, 555 COVID-19 labs in the country, says the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

4.47 pm: Health Ministry coronavirus update

2.5 lakh special COVID beds available in India. Focus on prevention till vaccine found, says Health Ministry.

4.45 pm: India'r recovery rate from COVID-19

Nearly 40% recovery rate in India. Only 2.9 cases need oxygen support: Health Ministry

4.42 pm: 7.9 coronavirus cases per lakh in India, says Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday that India has 7.9 lakh cases per lakh in India, while the world average stands at 62 per lakh. The ministry added that India's fatality rate is only 0.2%.

4.39 pm: Govt begins briefing on fight against coronavirus

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the government's briefing on COVID-19 informed that recovery rate in the country has been satisfactory. He added that a total of 42,298 people have recovered so far.

4.35 pm: Migrant crisis in India: Cabinet gives nod to allocation of free food grains to migrants

The Cabinet, presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its nod to nearly 8 crore migrants who don't have a ration card. Each person will be provided with 5kg of wheat or rice per month for 2 months till June 2020, according to a report in the Economic Times.

4.28 pm: Himachal Pradesh COVID-19 updates: 12 new cases reported on Wednesday

Himachal Pradesh registered 12 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the state's tally to 105. These 12 people had recently returned from Mumbai and were among the 697 people who had returned to the state from Mumbai on a special train on May 18. Himachal Pradesh's total count of coronavirus cases now stands at 105, with 4 deaths. (PTI)

4.19 pm: Accept coronavirus as part of life, says Sharad Pawar

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday that as the COVID-19 pandemic is not likely be eliminated completely in the immediate future, it has become essential to accept it as a part of life while returning to normalcy. Pawar as quoted by News18 added that it is necessary to aware the masses about healthcare.

4.13pm: Coronavirus outbreak in Delhi: Positive case in Health Ministry

A COVID-19 positive case has been found in Directorate General of Health Services in medical education division of Union Health Ministry, Nirman Bhawan, informed the ministry officials adding that the entire area will be sanitised as per proper protocols. It further stated that the contact tracing of the infected employee has been initiated. (ANI)

4.04 pm: Rajasthan records 395 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Rajasthan reported 395 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 12,140 along with 719 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry. The total recoveries in the state now stand at 5,043. Ahmedabad is the worst-hit city in Gujarat with 1,298 cases, Surat with 338, Vadodara-188, Rajkot-40, and Bhavnagar-32.

3.57 pm: Lockdown relaxation: Home Ministry grants exemption to hold board exams for classes 10th and 12th

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted exemption from lockdown to hold board exams for classes 10th and 12th.

3.45 pm: Corona updates: Let the buses standing on borders run, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges govt

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday appealed to the Centre to give permission to run the buses standing at Rajasthan-Uttar Pradesh border. She added, "If you want to use BJP party flags and stickers on buses then do it. If you want to say that you made those buses available, do it. But let the buses run." (ANI reports)

3.35 pm: 250 buses for migrants return from Delhi-Noida border

Over 250 buses arranged by the Congress party to ferry migrant workers have returned from the Delhi-Noida border after the UP govt denied permission. Rajiv Shukla, who was leading the buses to UP from Delhi told India Today that, "We are not doing any politics. If UP government wants to paste photos of their party leaders, put flags on buses, do that, but don't make poor and migrants suffer any more. Over 800 buses are ready to take the migrants but the government should allow us. They are doing politics over poor people."

3.25 pm: Uttarakhand corona news

Nine new cases have been reported in Uttarakhand taking the total to 120 cases.

9 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand today, 1 cured/discharged. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 120: Uttarakhand State Control Room for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/vTmcn7pyVp ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

3.20 pm: Migrant crisis in Uttar Pradesh

Rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh said that when UP looked into the list of buses provided by Congress after the intervention of Priyanka Gandhi, it turned out that many were autorickshaws and some were even two-wheelers. She said that Congress has provided a bogus list and is creating political pressure.

3.10 pm: Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh

Indore has reported 78 more corona cases in the last 24 hours. Out of the 5,465 cases in the state, Indore has 2,715 cases. So far 105 people have died in Indore.

3.05 pm: Lockdown 4 latest updates

Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik said on Wednesday that a repatriation flight carrying 168 seafarers from Italy landed at Goa International Airport. "All passengers will be screened for COVID-19," he added.

A repatriation flight carrying 168 seafarers from Italy lands at Goa International Airport. "All passengers will be screened for #COVID19," says Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik. pic.twitter.com/LcU1wj8e5Q ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

2.59 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 107 more infected

Rajasthan health department said on Wednesday that the state reported 107 fresh COVID-19 cases till 2 pm. With this the total count of coronavirus now stands at 5,952, including 143 deaths.

Rajasthan reports 107 cases of COVID-19 till 2 pm. Total cases in the state stand at 5952, including 143 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/UB9vBIb2Fx ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

2.53 pm: Corona updates: State-wise tally

States and UTs with less than 300 cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands- 33 cases, 0 deaths

Arunachal Pradesh- 1 case, 0 deaths

Assam- 142 cases, 4 death

Chandigarh- 200 cases, 3 death

Chhattisgarh- 101 cases, 0 deaths

Goa- 46 cases, 0 deaths

Himachal Pradesh- 92 cases, 3 death

Jharkhand- 231 cases, 3 deaths

Ladakh- 43 cases, 0 deaths

Manipur- 9 cases, 0 deaths

Meghalaya- 13 cases, 1 death

Puducherry- 18 cases, 1 death

Tripura- 173 cases, 0 deaths

Uttarakhand- 111 cases, 1 death

2.45 pm: COVID-19 Red Zones in India; check full list here

Andaman and Nicobar Island: South Andaman

Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasham, Krishna, YSR, West Godavari, Chittor, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Anantapur

Bihar: Anantapur

Chandigarh: Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh: Korba

Delhi: South, South East, Shahdara, West, North, Central, New Delhi, East, South West

Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Rajkot

Haryana: Noah, Gurugram, Parval, Faridabad

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar, Bandipora, Baramulla, Jammu, Udhampur, Kupwada

Karnataka: Bengaluru Urban, Mussoorie, Belagavi

Kerala: Kannur, Ernakulam, Kasaragod, Malapuram, Pathanamthitta

Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Bhopal, Khargaon, Ujjain, Hoshangabad

Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Mumbai Suburban, Nashik

Odisha: Khordha

Punjab: SAS Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jalandhar, Pathankot

Rajasthan: Jaipur, Tonk, Jodhpur, Banswara, Kota, Jhunjhunu, Jaisalmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jalwar, Bharatpur

Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Erode, Vellore, Dindigul, Villupuram, Tirupur, Thani, Namakkal, Chengalpattu, Madurai, Tatikoran, Karur, Virudhunaru, Kanarukuru

Telangana: Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Wrangal Urban, Ranga Reddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Machhal-Malkarjagiri, Karimnagar, Nirmal

Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Shaharanpur, Shamli, Firozabad, Moradabad

Uttarakhand: Dehradun

West Bengal: Kolkata, Howrah, Madinapur East, 24 Parganas North

2.37 pm: Lockdown relaxation in Delhi

Traffic congestion seen at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Kalindi Kunj area.

Delhi: Traffic congestion seen at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Kalindi Kunj area. #lockdown pic.twitter.com/hVfpyJP92S ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

2.28 pm: Delhi coronavirus cases jump to 11,088

Delhi Directorate General of Health Services said on Wednesday that the total count of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 11,088 in the national capital, with 534 more people testing positive in the last 24 hours. It added that Delhi has 5,729 active cases and 176 deaths as of date.

Number of #COVID19 cases has reached 11088 in Delhi, with 534 more people testing positive in the last 24 hours. Number of active cases and deaths stands at 5720 and 176 respectively: Delhi Directorate General of Health Services pic.twitter.com/OOtY0MwVwy ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

2.18 pm: Indian Railways in lockdown: Shramik special no longer need permit from receiving states

Indian Railways Executive Director RD Bajpai told ANI that Shramik special trains will no longer need a permit from the receiving states as they ferry the migrants back to their respective home states. Bajpai said that this will cut short the communication time between the states and the decisions can be taken faster. He added that the Indian Railways is running 100 pairs of non-AC trains from June 1.

2.06 pm: COVID-19 in India: Ola to lay-off 1,400 employees

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in an email to cab aggregator's employees that the company is laying off 1,400 employees from financial services, rides, and food business as the revenues have plunged by 95% in the past 2 months due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. (PTI)

Read more here: Coronavirus impact: Ola lays off 1,400 employees as revenue dips 95% in two months

1.57 pm: Punjab corona lockdown updates: Restaurants open in Ludhiana, only online delivery allowed

Food shops in Punjab's Ludhiana have been permitted to open, but they will only be permitted to take online orders. A samosa shop owner told ANI that opening shops will give some relief but added that he has only 20% work as compared to before.

Punjab: Food shops open for online delivery in Ludhiana amid #COVID19 lockdown. Vipin Sharma, Samosa shop owner says,"We have some relief that we will be able to meet few expenses due to this. But we only have 20% work as compared to earlier days. Only online delivery is allowed" pic.twitter.com/5M7GVW0ofw ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

1.49 pm: Global updates on coronavirus: Highlights

United States crosses 90,000 deaths and registers over 1.5 million cases.

China imposes lockdown on city of Shulan after coronavirus cases rise.

Iran sees jump in infections after easing lockdown restrictions.

Germany and France propose 500 billion euro fund for hard-hit EU nations.

1.39 pm: Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus death toll rises to 18

A 40-year-old woman hailing from Anantnag, who had tested COVID-19 positive, died at a hospital, taking the death toll in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir to 18. The woman died around 11 pm on Tuesday night and was admitted on April 6.

1.28 pm: Indian Railways status: Indian Railways has run 1,773 Shramik special trains so far, with 204 on 19 May alone, says Piyush Goyal

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that the Indian Railways has run 1,773 Shramik Special trains so far, with 204 of them run in a single day, on May 19 to ferry migrants stranded due to COVID-19 lockdown. Taking to Twitter Goyal said, "The Railways had promised to run 200 Shramik Special trains for workers yesterday, exceeding that limit we ran a record 204 trains in the service of passengers. A total of 1,773 Shramik Special trains have been operated so far by the Indian Railways to send workers to their home states."

, 200 , Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 19, 2020

1.19 pm: COVID-19 pandemic: Seven worst-hit states in India

Maharashtra is the worst-hit with 37,136 cases

Tamil Nadu on second spot with 12,448

Gujarat at 12,140

Delhi-10,554

Rajasthan-5,845

Madhya Pradesh-5,465, and

Uttar Pradesh at 4,926

1.13 pm: Chandigarh lockdown 4.0: Golf club reopens

Chandigarh Gold Club reopened on Wednesday, almost 2 months after it was shut due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Chandigarh Golf Club opens after almost two months due to COVID-19 pandemic. Golfer Jeev Milkha Singh says, "I am glad that the golf course is open now. As a precautionary measure, it has been decided that only four people will play at a time. Caddies are not allowed". pic.twitter.com/7wBRXeNgOI ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

1.05 pm: Karnataka coronavirus cases: 63 more infected in the state

Karnataka health department said that the state recorded 63 fresh COVID-19 cases between 5 pm and 12 pm on Wednesday. The total count of coronavirus positive in the state now stands at 1,458, including 864 active cases and 41 deaths, the department added.

63 more #COVID19 cases reported in Karnataka between yesterday 5 pm and 12 pm today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1458, including 864 active cases & 41 deaths (1 due to 'non-covid' cause): State Health Department pic.twitter.com/96ChD73jTC ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

12.57 pm: COVID-19 vaccine: Oxford drug not able to stop coronavirus infection, says report

The National Institute of Health's Rocky Mountain Laboratory in the United States (US) said in a study published last week that one of the top competitors for COVID-19 vaccine- University of Oxford's candidate has been not been able to prevent the infection. The development came as a big blow to the researchers across the world as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 was seen as the top name in the race but the vaccine is able to reduce the severity of coronavirus infection.

Read more here: Coronavirus vaccine: Oxford vaccine does not stop COVID infection, says report

12.49 pm: Coronavirus cases: State-wise tally; check here

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with 37,136 COVID-19 cases and 1,325 deaths

Tamil Nadu is the second worst-affect state with 12,448 cases and 84 deaths

Gujarat is third on the list with 12,140 cases and 719 deaths

Delhi-10,554 cases and 168 deaths.

Rajasthan- 5,845 cases, 143 deaths

Madhya Pradesh with 5,465 cases, 258 deaths

Uttar Pradesh (UP)-4,926 cases, 123 deaths

Andhra Pradesh-2,532 cases, 52 deaths

Telangana 1,634 cases, 38 deaths

West Bengal-2,961 cases, 250 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)- 1,317 cases, 17 deaths

Karnataka- 1,397 cases, 40 deaths

Kerala- 642 cases, 4 deaths

Bihar-1,498 cases, 9 deaths

Punjab-2,002 cases, 38 deaths

Haryana-964 cases, 14 deaths

12.42 pm: Coronavirus recoveries: State-wise status

Top 5 states by recovery:

Maharashtra-9,639

Gujarat-5,043

Tamil Nadu-4,895

Delhi-4,750

Rajasthan-3,337

12.35 pm: Coronavirus cases: State-wise status

Five worst-hit states by deaths:

Maharashtra-1,325

Gujarat-719

Madhya Pradesh-258

West Bengal-250

Delhi-168

12.28 pm: Maharashtra cops coronavirus cases

Maharashtra Police told ANI on Wednesday that a total of 1,388 of its personnel are COVID-19 positive including 948 active cases, 428 recovered and 12 deaths.

12.18 pm: COVID-19 vaccine: Hydroxychloroquine research shows promising results in interim study by Telangana govt

An interim report prepared by the Telangana government has shown promising results regarding the efficacy of anti-malaria drug, Hydroxychloroquine, for preventing coronavirus infection in healthcare workers fighting on the frontlines in the state. (ANI report)

12.09 pm: Andhra Pradesh corona lockdown: Air India flight from London lands at Vijayawada

An Air India flight from UK's London with 145 Indians landed at Vijayawada airport on Wednesday morning.

Andhra Pradesh: An Air India flight from UK's London carrying 145 Indians landed at Vijayawada airport today morning. All passengers went through health screening on arrival. pic.twitter.com/dPe8w1Jvgx ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

12.03 pm: Coronavirus vaccine trial: Chinese scientists develop drug with 'therapeutic effect' on patients

Researchers at Peking University in Beijing, China claim that they have develop a vaccine to fight COVID-19 disease. The drug for which the clinical trial is underway, could reduce recovery time in patients and offers short immunity, as claimed by the university scientists. The vaccine has passed the animal testing stage successfully, Sunney Xie, Director of the university's Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Genomics, told AFP. "When we injected neutralising antibodies into infected mice, after five days the viral load was reduced by a factor of 2,500," he added.

Read more here: Coronavirus cure: Chinese scientists claim this drug can have 'therapeutic effect' on patients

11.56 am: Moderna coronavirus vaccine shows positive results in early tests

US-based biotechnology company Moderna has said that the initial findings of its test for COVID-19 vaccine development have shown positive results. The experimental seems to be safe and is able to set off an immune response against the virus, Moderna said on Monday. The coronavirus vaccine resulted in the production of protective antibodies among a small group of healthy human participants, according to news agency Reuters. Moderna added that the vaccine has been tried on 8 people so far and must now be tested on a larger participant base to know its efficacy in the real world. The vaccine is among over 100 others being developed globally to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Coronavirus update: Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows positive results in early tests

11.48 am: Corona latest news: Vande Bharat Mission: Repatriation flight reaches Thailand

The Embassy of India in Thailand said on Wednesday that check-in process underway of passengers for the first repatriation flight from Thailand to India, an Air India Bangkok to Delhi flight: Embassy of India in Thailand.

Check-in process underway of passengers for the first repatriation flight from Thailand to India, an Air India Bangkok to Delhi flight: Embassy of India in Thailand #VandeBharatMission pic.twitter.com/y8ODu7msOm ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

11.37 am: Tamil Nadu lockdown latest news

Migrant workers gather in large numbers at Sundarapuram, Coimbatore to collect train passes for today's 'shramik special' trains for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: Migrant workers gather in large numbers at Sundarapuram, Coimbatore to collect train passes for today's 'shramik special' trains for Uttar Pradesh & Bihar. pic.twitter.com/49tG73eNUz ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

11.27 am: Corona lockdown updates: Delhi-Noida border still shut

Delhi-Noida border continues to be sealed after the respective state governments allowed the traffic movement in line with the Centre's guidelines issued earlier this week.

11.19 am: Corona tracker India: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graph.

11.11 am: Coronavirus outbreak in Assam latest updates: More than 74,000 people reached the state in 2 weeks, says Additional DGP

As many as 74,118 people returned to Assam in a period of 2 weeks, while, 17,488 left the state, said Additional DGP GP Singh on Wednesday.

In the last fortnight, Assam has received 74118 persons travelling back to Assam through all means of transportation, while 17488 persons have left Assam. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @himantabiswa @DGPAssamPolice GP Singh (@gpsinghassam) May 19, 2020

11.06 am: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases: 68 more infected in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh health department said on Wednesday that the state recorded 68 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 2,407. (ANI)

11.01 am: Coronavirus updates: Over 1 lakh samples tested in last 24 hours

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Wednesday that 1,08,121 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in India. It added that the total number of samples tested till 9 am on Wednesday stands at 25,12,388. (ANI reports)

10.56 am: Madhya Pradesh lockdown 4.0

Tourist guides, Gypsy drivers of Pench Tiger Reserve in Seoni face hardships due to coronavirus induced lockdown. Hemraj Dhurve, a Gypsy driver, says, "I used to earn over Rs 8,000 per month but my source of income dried up due to closure of the park in view of COVID-19 pandemic".

Madhya Pradesh: Tourist guides, Gypsy drivers of Pench Tiger Reserve in Seoni face hardships due to #lockdown. Hemraj Dhurve, a Gypsy driver, says, "I used to earn over Rs 8,000 per month but my source of income dried up due to closure of the park in view of COVID-19 pandemic". pic.twitter.com/4gmSotxh49 ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

10.48 am: Lockdown in Noida: Markets to reopen, follow odd-even rule

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has issued new guidelines allowing markets to reopen on odd-even basis following social distancing and necessary precautions. The guidelines are applicable only outside containment zones. Restaurants, and sweet shops are permitted to open but only home delivery is allowed.

10.39am: Goa coronavirus cases: 2 more test positive

Goa recorded 2 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the tally to 41. An Indian Coast Guard officer and a woman tested positive in the state. The officer was part of an 11-member team that came to Goa from Mumbai. The tests of 10 other members of the team came negative, however, they were quarantined.

10.28 am: Coronavirus in India- 7 states account for 80% of total cases in India

Seven states- Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh account for over 80% of total COVID-19 cases in India. The states total count of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 88,514, which is 82.9% of the total 1,06,750 cases in the country. Maharashtra is the worst-hit with 37,136 cases, Tamil Nadu on second spot with 12,448, Gujarat at 12,140, Delhi-10,554, Rajasthan-5,845, Madhya Pradesh-5,465, and Uttar Pradesh at 4,926.

10.19 am: Jharkhand liquor shops: Alcohol stores reopen in Ranchi

Liquor shops reopened in Ranchi on Wednesday. Jharkhand has imposed 75% value added tax (VAT) on alcohol including Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

Jharkhand: Liquor shops re-open in Ranchi, during the fourth phase of lockdown. The state has levied 75% Value Added Tax on liquor including Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). pic.twitter.com/T9MW2ORzzf ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

10.15 am: Corona news: 26 scientists among 150 Indians returning to India from South Africa

26 Indian scientists who were stranded in South Africa's Cape Town due to coronavirus induced lockdown will be heading back to India this week. The scientists are among 150 Indian citizens headed back home on a South African Airways (SAA) flight that will leave Johannesburg on Friday for Mumbai and Delhi. The scientists have been on a mission to Antarctica and got stuck in South Africa 3 months ago after the lockdown was imposed.

10.09 am: Coronavirus live updates: Migrant gives birth in train

A migrant, headed to Sitamarhi in Bihar from Surat in Gujarat, gave birth in train on Tuesday.

Woman migrant who was going from Surat (Guj) to Sitamarhi (Bihar)gave birth to child in train y'day.Doctors who attended her at Danapur station say,'child was delivered with help of passengers.We clamped baby's umbilical cord when train stopped here.Both mother&child are healthy' pic.twitter.com/6OqM1djPGb ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

10.03 am: Indian Railways status: Railways to run 200 non-AC trains from June 1

Indian Railways is planning to start 200 new passenger trains from June 1, 2020, according to a statement by the Ministry of Railways on Tuesday adding that the routes and schedules for the trains will be made public soon. These trains will be non-AC, and their tickets will be available online exclusively. The Railway Ministry said in its statement that ticket bookings will begin in a few days.

Read more here: Indian Railways to run 200 non-AC trains from June 1, online booking to commence soon

9.55 am: Coronavirus live updates

US, China join in calling for a probe into the global handling of COVID-19 pandemic as an EU resolution won endorsement at the World Health Organisation's annual meeting. This was soon after the US President Donald Trump warned to pull out of WHO.

9.45 am: Coronavirus global updates: US records 1,500 deaths in 1-day, global toll past 3.23 lakh

Over 48.5 lakh people have been reported to have been infected with COVID-19 globally and 3.23 lakh have died due to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University tracker. The United States which is the worst-hit nation in the world recorded 1,500 new deaths in the last 24 hours, Britain's toll neared 43,000, the worst in Europe. The total count of coronavirus cases in the US crossed 1.5 million and total deaths surpassed 90,000, according to a Reuters tally. President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his use of anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine to ward off coronavirus despite medical warnings.

9.38 am: Mumbai the worst-hit city in India

Mumbai recorded 1,411 fresh coronavirus cases and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the city's tally past 22,000.

9.29 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases

Maharashtra remains on edge with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India which jumped to 37,136 on Wednesday along with 1,325 deaths. The state recorded 2,217 new virus cases and 76 deeaths in the last 24 hours

9.20 am: Coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours

The country recorded 5,611 new COVID-19 cases and 140 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day jump, taking the total tally to 1,06,750, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

9.15 am: India coronavirus cases

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,06,750 on Wednesday including 61,149 active cases, 42,297 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 3,303 deaths, according to latest figures update by the Union Health Ministry on its website.

9.00 AM: 'Govt wants us to go home and expose our families to risk'

"We were working to help the country fight against COVID-19, thinking it's our duty but what are we getting in return? We didn't complain about low-quality PPEs or less masks but now Govt wants us to go home and expose our families to risk," says Neelam Panwar, nurse at Gandhi Medical College in MP.

Central Government has issued a guideline according to which, those who are working wearing personal protective equipment are not at risk and do not need to stay at quarantine centres: Neelam Panwar, a nurse at Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal #MadhyaPradesh (19.05.2020) pic.twitter.com/AUojL2fho9 ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

8.43 PM: PM interacts with Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the number of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries has crossed 1 crore. "In less than two years, this initiative has had a positive impact on so many lives. I congratulate all the beneficiaries and their families. I also pray for their good health," he adds.