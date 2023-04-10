Mumbai Covid update: Masks made mandatory in all BMC hospitals amid spike in cases

Mumbai civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday has made it mandatory to wear masks in all BMC hospitals in view of the current Covid situation.

This decision was taken after a meeting on the issue of rapid rise in Covid cases. BMC has also advised its employees to wear masks in public places.

The single-day count of Covid cases in Maharashtra went up by 246 in the last 24 hours to reach 788 on Sunday with one fatality, as per state health department data.

The new additions raised the cumulative tally of the cases in the state to 81,49,929 and the death toll to 1,48,459.

Maharashtra reported 926 Covid cases and three fatalities on Friday and 542 on Saturday.

Mumbai city recorded 211 fresh cases on Sunday, making it the sixth consecutive day that the city saw over 200 infections.

The sole fatality due to Covid-related complications was reported from Ratnagiri district under the Kolhapur circle, a health department official said.

A total of 5,880 new Covid cases were recorded in India in the last 24 hours, slightly increasing from Sunday’s count of 5,357, according to Union Health Ministry data released on Monday.

Also WATCH | Dalai Lama controversies: From kissing a minor boy, ‘female Dalai Lama’ to comments on Nehru, Trump

Also WATCH: Anand Mahindra shares video of Snehdeep Singh Kalsi singing Kesariya song in 7 languages

