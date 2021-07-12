Woman infected with two COVID-19 variants raises concerns

A 90-year-old woman who died due to COVID-19 was infected with Alpha and Beta variants of the coronavirus at the same time, as per Belgian researchers. The woman was likely infected from separate people as the Alpha variant surfaced first in the UK while the Beta variant was found first in South Africa.

The unvaccinated woman, who was living alone and received nursing care at home, was admitted to the OLV Hospital in Belgium's Aalst city in March and tested COVID-19 positive the same day. While her oxygen levels were good initially, her condition started getting worse and she died five days later. Researchers stated the co-infection played a role in her deteriorating health.

They added this rare phenomenon may be underestimated and being alert to co-infections is crucial. The phenomenon is underreported and underestimated because of limited testing for variants of concern.

Also read: Delta variant cases up 32% weekly in UK, vaccine protection high

"The global occurrence of this phenomenon is probably underestimated due to limited testing for variants of concern and the lack of a simple way to identify co-infections with whole genome sequencing," lead author of the study and a molecular biologist from OLV Hospital Anne Vankeerberghen said.

This, however, is not the first time such a case has been reported. Scientists in Brazil found two people were infected with two different strains of coronavirus in January.

This phenomenon also raises questions on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination. "This study does highlight the need for more studies to determine whether infection with multiple variants of concern affects the clinical course of COVID-19 and whether this is any way compromises the efficacy of vaccination," virologist and a Professor of Molecular Oncology at the University of Warwick Lawrence Young said.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with agency inputs