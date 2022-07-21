Crypto growth slows down; Bitcoin maintains $23,000 levels

The recovery in crypto markets has slowed down. The global market cap is down by a mere 0.82 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.04 trillion as of 6:20 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is down by 0.74 per cent and is trading at $23,190.

Ethereum showed slight uptrend and is at $ 1,521 after sliding up 0.08 per cent.

The USDT Tether showed 0.01 per cent positive change in its value in the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is trading at $1.

Whereas the USDC stablecoins showed 0.03 per cent positive change and maintained its peg at $1.

The BNB token fell 3.33 per cent.

BinanceUSD stablecoin reclaimed the spot of the fifth most valuable cryptocurrency as per market cap although the stablecoin dropped 0.04 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Solana fell by 5.82 per cent.

XRP Ripple witnessed a downtrend of 1.32 per cent over the last 24 hours.

The ADA token slid 3.44 per cent.

Dogecoin rose 2.33 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Stablecoin DAI is up 0.04 per cent.

Polkadot fell 6.98 per cent.

Avalanche’s AVAX tumbled 5.47 per cent.

Shiba Inu rose 0.18 per cent.

Idea Chain Coin zoomed around 3500 per cent. PAPPAY rose over 280 per cent.HNC Coin and Bitburn rallied over 170 per cent. Sportcash One rallied over 125 per cent.

Loop X Network and INME SWAP crashed over 99 per cent each. Meta Doctor crashed over 95 per cent. NFT Worlds plummeted over 60 per cent. Pecora Network fell over 50 per cent.

