Plane carrying tourists to Peru's famed Nazca Lines crashes, 13 killed

The small plane, a Cessna Caravan C-208 aircraft, belonged ⁠to the local Peruvian airline Aerodiana and had taken off from the Pisco Airport at ​roughly 12:10 pm local time.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. local time, the crew reported an emergency situation ​to the control tower at Nazca airport, after which all radio contact was lost, according to the Ministry of Transport.

A tourist plane crashed near Nazca, Peru today, killing all 13 people on board.



The aircraft was operated by Aerodiana, a Peruvian company that runs sightseeing flights over the Nazca Lines, as well as charter and cargo services. The aircraft was described in some reports as a… pic.twitter.com/vixSZ0JsoA — T_CAS videos (@tecas2000) August 1, 2026

SCENIC FLIGHT ENDS IN TRAGEDY

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Nazca's municipal government said the aircraft had taken off from the nearby city of Ica and was operated by Peruvian carrier Aerodiana.

The airline says on its website that it has operated sightseeing flights over the Nazca Lines for the past 14 years using Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft.

INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

Peru President Keiko Fujimori expressed regret over the accident and said a "temporary suspension" of the airport was under consideration. She said a final decision would be taken after receiving reports from the relevant ministries.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

UNESCO-LISTED ATTRACTION

The Nazca Lines are ⁠enormous drawings and geometric figures etched into desert plains in the south of the country. They are one of Peru's main tourist destinations, ​attracting approximately 100,000 annual visitors. Tourists view them from ​small aircraft ⁠flying over the site.