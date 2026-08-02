Plane carrying tourists to Peru's famed Nazca Lines crashes, 13 killed

The small plane, a Cessna Caravan C-208 aircraft, belonged to the local Peruvian airline Aerodiana and had taken off from the Pisco Airport at roughly 12:10 pm local time.
At approximately 1:00 p.m. local time, the crew reported an emergency situation to the control tower at Nazca airport, after which all radio contact was lost, according to the Ministry of Transport.
SCENIC FLIGHT ENDS IN TRAGEDY
Nazca's municipal government said the aircraft had taken off from the nearby city of Ica and was operated by Peruvian carrier Aerodiana.
The airline says on its website that it has operated sightseeing flights over the Nazca Lines for the past 14 years using Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft.
INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
Peru President Keiko Fujimori expressed regret over the accident and said a "temporary suspension" of the airport was under consideration. She said a final decision would be taken after receiving reports from the relevant ministries.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.
UNESCO-LISTED ATTRACTION
The Nazca Lines are enormous drawings and geometric figures etched into desert plains in the south of the country. They are one of Peru's main tourist destinations, attracting approximately 100,000 annual visitors. Tourists view them from small aircraft flying over the site.