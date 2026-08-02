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When the paycheck stops: Would your finances survive a job loss?

When the paycheck stops: Would your finances survive a job loss?

While employees are investing more and planning for the future, many remain one layoff away from financial distress.

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Mamta Sharma
Mamta Sharma
  • Updated Aug 2, 2026 8:02 AM IST
When the paycheck stops: Would your finances survive a job loss?55% of Indian employees not financially prepared for job loss (AI generated)

A few months ago, a video of a former technology professional went viral on social media. The man, who reportedly once earned ₹40 lakh a year, was seen driving a bike taxi after losing his job, struggling to keep up with the ₹95,000 monthly EMI on the ₹1.4 crore home he had bought when his career seemed secure.

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Whether exceptional or not, the story resonated because it captured a growing fear among India's white-collar workforce: how quickly financial stability can unravel when a salary stops.

That anxiety is no longer anecdotal. A new Finsafe India State of Financial Wellbeing at the Workplace FY2025-26 report, based on a survey of 4,532 working professionals, found that 55% of employees are not financially prepared to meet expenses if they lose their jobs, up from 51% a year ago.

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For millions of Indian employees, the biggest financial risk today isn't a market crash or a failed investment. It's losing a paycheck. The report describes fear of job loss as the "looming shadow" over employees' financial planning, finding that while employees are investing more and planning for retirement and their children's education, many have yet to build the financial buffers needed to withstand a sudden loss of income.

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A Layoff Is No Longer an Individual Crisis

Job loss is increasingly being viewed not as an individual's problem but as a family crisis.

According to the report, the consequences of unemployment now ripple across entire households. A lost paycheck can force families to dip into emergency savings, pause retirement contributions, liquidate investments, postpone children's education plans and even reduce financial support for ageing parents.

This growing burden is reflected in the return of India's "sandwich generation." After declining last year, concern about supporting elderly parents has almost doubled from 16% to 30%. At the same time, worries around retirement and children's education have climbed to 70%, suggesting that employees are balancing long-term aspirations with immediate financial anxieties.

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As more professionals support both children and ageing parents, losing a job is no longer just about replacing income; it threatens the financial stability of multiple generations.

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Planning for Tomorrow, But Unprepared for Today

Employees are increasingly planning for retirement and their children's education, yet preparedness for emergencies continues to lag.

Only 31% of employees have both an emergency fund and adequate insurance, up from 26% last year, while nearly 7 in 10 remain only partially protected or unprepared. Adding to the risk, 45% rely entirely on employer-provided insurance, which typically ends with employment.

This dependence carries significant risk because employer-sponsored health insurance typically ends when employment ends. With medical inflation running at 12-14% annually, coverage that appears adequate today can quickly become insufficient without personal health insurance or top-up cover.

The Investor's Paradox

Ironically, employees are becoming more active investors even as they remain financially vulnerable to a job loss. Mutual fund and stock market participation has risen from 46% in FY2023-24 to 58% this year. Yet the Finsafe report warns that many are entering financial markets before building the emergency savings and insurance needed to withstand an unexpected loss of income.

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Building Resilience Before Chasing Returns

The report argues employers should move beyond generic financial literacy programmes and focus on building financial resilience through emergency savings initiatives, payroll-linked savings, personalised financial wellbeing platforms and structured learning.

For employees, the message is simple: build resilience before wealth. Create an emergency fund, reduce debt, secure health and life insurance beyond employer cover, and develop financial habits that can withstand an unexpected job loss.

As Mrin Agarwal, Founder-Director, Finsafe India, notes: "Before employees chase growth, they need fundamental safety nets: emergency savings, adequate protection, debt discipline and informed planning. Employers who encourage these basics first do more than improve financial wellbeing; they help build a steadier, more resilient workforce."

The findings suggest that employees are becoming increasingly ambitious investors, but not necessarily more resilient. In an uncertain economy, financial success isn't defined only by how much people invest, it's equally determined by how well they can weather the day the salary stops.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mamta Sharma
Mamta Sharma

Mamta Sharma is a freelance journalist and Consulting Editor at Business Today, with over 18 years of experience covering the evolving world of work. Her reporting focuses on HR trends, talent management, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB), workplace culture, and leadership—areas she has tracked closely as organisations adapt to rapid technological and social change.

Mamta brings deep newsroom experience, having previously worked with The Economic Times and People Matters, where she reported extensively on people practices, leadership strategies, and organisational transformation. Her journalism is known for combining strong reporting with a people-first lens, making complex workplace shifts accessible and relevant. Beyond HR and talent, Mamta also writes on leadership, entrepreneurship, start-up innovation, technology, and employee wellbeing, reflecting the interconnected realities of modern organisations.

Published on: Aug 2, 2026 7:55 AM IST
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