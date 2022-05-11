Cryptocurrency markets in red, Bitcoin at $30,000

Cryptocurrency markets have continued plummeting in the last 24 hours. The global market cap is down by 0.44 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.41 trillion as of 7:30 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is down by a 0.53 per cent after breaking support levels and is trading at $30,863, less than half of its all-time high which was close to $69,000 in November 2021.

ETH token of the Ethereum blockchain recovered slightly and is 0.97 per cent in green. The token is trading at $2,342.

The stablecoin USDT Tether showed 0.01 per cent downtrend whereas USDC showed 0.03 per cent uptrend.

Binance's native token BNB also recovered slightly. The token is up 2.81 per cent after its 12.78 per cent fall on Tuesday.

Solana blockchain's SOL token showed slight improvement too and is up 1.96 per cent.

XRP Ripple has referred recovered by 1.40 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed 3.06 per cent downtrend.

Binance USD is still the ninth most valuable token, for the second day in a row. It is up 0.30 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin, the popular memecoin surpassed Terra USD to become the tenth most popular cryptocurrency token. The memecoin is 0.82 per cent in green.

Terra USD, the stablecoin, went through an astronomical dip after its depeg from the US Dollar.

Interestingly, amid the market crash, the number of addresses holding at least 1 whole Bitcoin has reached a new all-time high of 836,922.

In other news, NASA has partnered with Epic Games to build a Martian metaverse simulation. Moreover, cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has raised $150 million and is now valued at $10 billion.

