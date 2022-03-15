Singapore introduces taxes on NFT trading

In a jolt to the crypto community across the world, Singapore’s Finance Minister announced on Friday that the country would be introducing taxes on NFT trading.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced in the Singaporean parliament that NFT trading would be taxed under existing income tax standards. The minister clarified that the tax regulations will apply to people who generate income from NFT trading, but not to those who earn capital gains from NFTs.

It is noteworthy to mention that Singapore, in particular, does not have a capital gains tax framework and is considered by many as a tax haven when it comes to capital gains from stocks, crypto assets, etc.

Wong further went on and added that the Singapore Inland Revenue Authority would consider a variety of factors when determining whether an individual is earning from NFT transactions, including the asset's characteristics, the holding length, the intent of purchase, the volume of transactions, and the grounds for sell-off.

It is interesting to note that as the Web3 wave is revolutionising finance and people are finding various ways to make money via crypto assets, regulators are gradually extending their authority to tax cryptocurrencies.

The Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamn announced in the latest Budget session that all virtual digital assets would be taxed at a flat 30 per cent rate. In the United States and Australia, taxes on cryptocurrency and NFT transactions are already in place.

On the other hand, there is another group of nations that is easing taxation on profits earned from crypto assets. South Korea’s newly elected President promised to significantly increase the threshold for taxing crypto assets. Thailand has also recently eased its crypto taxation policy.

