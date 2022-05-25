Ted Cruz wanted to make Texas oasis for Bitcoin, hours before shootout 

Ted Cruz, the junior United States Senator for Texas, announced that he wants to make Texas, said that he believes in Bitcoin, and wants to make the state an ‘oasis’ for Bitcoin and crypto.

While giving the keynote address at an event called Bitcoin and the American Experiment organised by the conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation, Cruz said, “I believe in Bitcoin. I want Texas to be the oasis on planet Earth for bitcoin and crypto.”

.@TheBlock__ : Ted Cruz: 'I want Texas to be the oasis on planet Earth for bitcoin and crypto'

https://t.co/x4kBjF7pgn — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 24, 2022

Cruz also took a jab at his Democratic counterparts and compared their approach towards bitcoin and crypto to that of China.

He explained, “They (The Chinese) don't like something they can't control. That is the exact same reason most Democrats don't like Bitcoin. Why does Bitcoin make Elizabeth Warren toss and turn and twitch at night? Because she wants her sticky little socialist fingers to be able to control every penny in every one of our bank accounts.”

The Texas Senator also criticised the idea of a Central Bank Digital Currency. He said, “ I think a central bank digital currency is a horrific idea. I think it is a very dangerous idea.”

Cruz does seem to be overly bullish on Bitcoin and crypto. Interestingly, as per the latest financial disclosures, the US Senator bought up to $50,000 worth of Bitcoin recently.

Hours after Cruz announced his dream of making the southern US state a haven for crypto and Bitcoin, an 18-year-old gunman shot 21 people, including 18 children aged between 5 to 11 years, and grievously injured several others at an elementary school in Texas.

Also Read: Crypto markets remain flat; BTC, BNB up, XRP, Doge down

Also Read: Robert Kiyosaki warns of financial crisis, asks to save food, Bitcoin, gold and silver