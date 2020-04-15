Coronavirus: RIL donates Rs 5 crore to Andhra Pradesh CM fund

The Reliance Industries (RIL) and Reliance Foundation have donated a sum of Rs 5 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers' Relief Fund (CMRF) to combat coronavirus.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani for his contribution to the state.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh has reported 483 positive cases for coronavirus, as of April 15 afternoon. The southern state has reported 9 deaths and 16 people have been cured or discharged, so far.

Also read: Coronavirus India Lockdown guidelines Live Updates: No liquor sale; air, rail shut; country's tally at 11,439

A few days back, the Reliance Foundation and RIL contributed Rs 5 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund to support COVID-19 relief efforts of the state.

Reliance Industries also donated Rs 500 crore each to PM CARES Fund and Rs 5 crore to Gujarat and Maharashtra's Chief Minister Fund.

Mukesh Ambani-led RIL has, further, set up a 100-bed centre at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai for coronavirus patients. Reliance Foundation is also providing free meals to people in partnership with NGOs.

Also read: Lockdown 2.0: Restaurants, bars shut but dhabas on highways to remain open

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown: Airlines deny refund to customers on cancelled flights