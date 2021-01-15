Exports up marginally to $27.15 billion in December

India's exports rose marginally to $27.15 billion in December 2020, while imports surged 7.56 per cent to $42.59 billion, official data showed on Friday.

The merchandise exports were valued at $27.11 billion in December 2019 while imports had totalled $39.59 billion.

"The trade deficit for December 2020 was estimated at $15.44 billion as against the deficit of $12.49 billion in December 2019, which is an increase of 23.66 per cent," according to the government data.

India's overall exports (merchandise and services) in April-December 2020-21 were estimated at $348.49 billion, exhibiting a negative growth of 12.65 per cent over the same period last year, the data showed.

Overall imports during April-December declined 25.86 per cent on an annual basis to $343.27 billion.

Also Read: Budget 2021: Sell stakes in PSUs; prioritise spending to boost economy, says Raghuram Rajan

Also Read: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw selected as one of US-India Business Council's vice-chair

Also Read: Instant loan apps arrests: What's the Chinese link?