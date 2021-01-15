Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw selected as one of US-India Business Council's vice-chair

US-India Business Council (USIBC) has selected Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as one of its vice-chairs effective immediately. US Chamber of Commerce's USIBC on January 14 announced three vice-chairs to its 2021 Global Board of Directors. The two other business executives joining Shaw as vice-chairs are Amway CEO Milind Pant and Edward Knight who is the vice-chair at Nasdaq.

USIBC made the official announcement through their Twitter handle. "The U.S.-India Business Council is pleased to announce the elevation of three Vice Chairs of the @USIBC Global Board of Directors," wrote USIBC.

The U.S.-India Business Council is pleased to announce the elevation of three Vice Chairs of the @USIBC Global Board of Directors: âï¸Milind Pant, CEO, @Amway âï¸Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, @Bioconlimited âï¸Edward Knight, Vice Chair, @Nasdaqpic.twitter.com/gslyLY6NuK - U.S.-India Business Council (@USIBC) January 14, 2021

USIBC has strengthened its leadership team as it plans to work with the new Joe Biden-led US administration. The Council advocates for strengthening US-India commercial relationship for the future. The three new appointees will now work with USIBC President Nisha Biswal and the Council's policy directors. Their aim is to elevate priorities in important sectors and also to lead meetings between the government and the industries, USIBC explained in a press release.

The vice-chairs will work to amplify the voice of the industry on international trade and investment issues and emphasise the key role that businesses can play in strengthening democratic institutions and combatting the global pandemic.

"I am honoured to serve as a Vice Chair at the USIBC Board of Directors...In my new role, I look forward to forging collaborative initiatives in Pharma & Healthcare in the area of research, innovation and skill development between our two nations," Shaw said in a tweet.

I am honored to serve as a Vice Chair at the @USIBC Board of Directors. I am very happy to take up this new role and I look forward to forging collaborative initiatives in #Pharma & #Healthcare in the areas of #research, #innovation and skill development between our two nations. pic.twitter.com/jeo0LzQ8vl - Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) January 14, 2021

"The pandemic has provided a unique opportunity for robust engagement between our two nations that can lead to knowledge sharing in digital healthcare, medical technologies and IP led drug and vaccine innovation to deliver healthcare solutions that can boost mutually beneficial bilateral trade," Shaw was quoted by the USIBC.

