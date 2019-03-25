L&T Construction secures multiple orders for its buildings and factories business

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said that its construction arm has bagged multiple orders from prestigious clients across varied states in India.

"The buildings and factories business has secured an order from Jharkhand State Building Construction Corporation Limited for the construction of two 500-bed hospitals at Jamshedpur and Dumka respectively," L&T said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The company said that it has won another order from a leading developer for the construction of a 108 meter tall commercial complex at Raidurgam, Hyderabad. "Spread across a built-up area of 3.6 Lacs Sqm, the project will comprise leasable area, high street retail frontage, grand retail plaza, recreational activities, landscape areas, and amenities like multi-level car parking spaces. The scope of work includes civil, structural works, architectural finishes and MEP works."

The project is to be completed in a timeline of 32 months, L&T said in the exchange filing.

The business has also secured an order from a renowned construction machinery manufacturer for the construction of a manufacturing facility in Gujarat, it said.

Meanwhile, the company's water and effluent treatment business has received four orders from the Public Health Engineering Directorate, Government of West Bengal, for the design and construction of intake well, water treatment plant, intermediate pumping station, groundwater reservoirs, overhead reservoirs, transmission mains, water distribution network and metering works in various blocks of Bankura District, West Bengal.

"The business has also secured another repeat EPC order from Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority for the investigation, design Et construction of water supply, sewerage, STP, roads, drains, culverts, utility ducts for power Et ICT, reuse waterline, IPS Et avenue plantation in layouts for land pooling schemes for Krishnayapalem(P) and Venkatapalem(P) in Zone 8A of Amaravati City."

The business has been awarded another EPC order from Faridabad Smart City Limited for laying of civic infrastructure, construction/upgradation of roads networks (Phase 1Et2), underground cabling of HT/LT transformers, street lighting, landscaping works, etc. in Faridabad.

Another smart city development order has been secured from Patna Smart City Limited for the retrofitting and re-development of storm water drains, development of smart road network as per urban street design principles, development of footpaths, utility corridor, streetscaping, installation of street furniture with smart street lighting, smart bus stops and allied works in Patna, Bihar, it aded.

The company said that both these orders reaffirm its inherent capabilities to develop and install a wide range of smart solutions to convert cities into smart cities.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

Also Read:Varun Beverages gets CCI approval to acquire PepsiCo's franchise rights