Mobikwik aims Rs 500 crore revenue in FY 20; eyes IPO in 4 years: Co-founder Upasana Taku

The Gurugram-based digital payments firm Mobikwik said it has turned cash-flow positive in August this year, riding back on its financial services. The fintech firm, which started its operation in 2009, is confident of clocking Rs 500 crore in revenue in FY 2019-20, said company co-founder Upasana Taku. "We have successfully crossed the first hurdle of hitting cash flow positive in August this year. Our next goal is to achieve annualised revenue of Rs 700 crore ($100 million) run rate in March 2020. We will double down our fintech scale in 2020 to make FY 2021 our first full year of profitable growth," said Taku.

The company is also looking at an Initial Public Offering (IPO) by 2024. "Once we hit this landmark milestone (Rs 700 crore revenue run rate), we will march forward towards an IPO in 2023-24", Taku added. Mobikwik, which competes with Paytm and PhonePe, is also looking forward to become first Indian fintech and first Indian payments company to get listed in India, said Taku.

Revenue run rate of MobiKwik in January this year was Rs 218 crore. Although, Mobikwik had been active as a mobile payments platform in India but despite having 5 crore users (around May 2017), it was no where close to making profits and neither was any competitor.

It was then, the company, backed by investors such as Sequoia, Capital India and Cisco, decided to tap into data to profile users and merchants on more than 1,000 variables that helped served them better, Taku said. Mobikwik utilised data of its customers with an alternate credit rating platform - MobiScore -- and started offering loans to its users in the range of Rs 2,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

"In January 2018, we launched our first fintech product - a Digital Credit Line linked to user's MobiKwik account, followed by 'sachet-size' insurance products. We also have wealth management and digital gold products... All these fintech products put together now contribute 25 per cent to our revenues," she said.

Mobikwik claims to have lent loans to around 7 lakh customers, so far. Its fintech portfolio already accounts 25 per cent to its overall revenue and the rest come from existing payments business. At present, Mobikwik has about 11 crore users in India and its goal is to expand 25 crore users and its financial products reaching at least 30 per cent of that base.

(With PTI inputs)