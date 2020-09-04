PUBG ban: Tencent to engage with Indian govt to ensure app's availability

The company behind the Chinese app PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), Tencent said on Thursday that it will engage with Indian authorities to ensure continued availability of its apps in India.

In response to the government's ban on Chinese apps, the gaming and social media group stated that it takes the protection of its users' privacy and data seriously.

India had on Wednesday, September 2, banned 118 Chinese mobile apps, including the popular video game PUBG Mobile. The government proscribed the applications citing data security concerns stating that the apps were a threat to India's security and sovereignty.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), issued a notification in this regarding saying the apps were engaged in activities "prejudicial to Sovereignty and Integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order".

With this, the total count of Chinese mobile apps banned by the government has gone up to 224. The Centre had first proscribed 59 Chinese apps days after the violent conflict between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in June this year.

It was followed by another restraint order in which 49 more Chinese apps were prohibited in India. The ministry banned these apps invoking its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, adding that the decision was taken in the wake of the emerging nature of threats.

The September 2 ban is the latest move by the Centre against Chinese companies in India amid a months-long standoff over a disputed border issue.