SBI SO Recruitment 2019: Application begins today, minimum salary Rs 15 lakh

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, on Wednesday said it will recruit Specialist Cadre Officers (SO), on regular and contractual basis, for over 11 vacant posts. The application process has already begun from today i.e., January 9 and the last date for online registration is January 31.

According to a notification issued on January 9, SBI has invited online applications from Indian citizens for as many as 31 SO posts. The candidates, who are eligible and interested, may apply online through the link given on bank's website - sbi.co.in. There will not be any written test.

The selection will be based on short listing and interview for all the posts. For DGM and other higher level posts, there would also be a CTC negotiation round.

Key points in SBI notification:

Registration process will be complete only when fee is deposited with the bank through online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee.

Candidates are required to upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which their candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview.

Candidature will be subject to verification of all documents with the original when a candidate reports for interview (if called).

The Call letter will be sent by e-mail or will be uploaded on the Bank's websites (No hard copy will be sent).

For general category it is Rs 600, while for reserved category it is Rs 100. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway available on the website.

Annual Remuneration:

The scale of pay applicable to different posts would be between 15 lakh to 52 lakh. The official under regular engagement will be eligible for DA, HRA, CCA, PF, Contributory Pension Fund and perquisites as admissible to the corresponding grade.

The compensation package would comprise of fixed and variable components but not a limiting factor for a suitable candidate.

Important dates to remember

Commencement of on-line registration: January 9

Closure of registration of application: January 30

Closure for editing application details: January 30

Last date for printing your application: February 14

Online Fee Payment: January 9 to January 30

How to apply

Step 1: Log on to the official SBI website- www.sbi.co.in

Step 2: Complete registration process using personal details

Step 3: Scan and upload your photograph and signature

Step 4: Fill the form and upload required documents

Step 5: Make payment and take print out of the application copy

Details of document to be uploaded:

Brief Resume (DOC or DOCX), ID Proof(PDF), DOB Proof(PDF), Educational Certificates: Relevant Mark Sheets/Degree Certificate (PDF), Experience Certificates, E Receipt for Fee Payment, Caste Certificate, PH Certificate, Form 16, Recent Photograph and Signature.

Merit list

Merit list for selection will be prepared on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit list.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar