Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Flipkart: Last day to grab discounts on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Note 5 Pro and more

If you are planning to buy Xiaomi phones then today is the last day to get good deals and discounts on Flipkart which is holding 'Mi Days' sale. Mi Days sale began on January 28 and today is the last day of the sale. During the sale, popular Xiaomi phones like the Redmi Note 6 Pro, the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi 6, and the Poco F1 are selling on discounted prices. Among all the Xiaomi phones on sale, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is selling at its lowest price of Rs 12,999.

During the Mi Days sale, buyers on Flipkart can avail discounts of up to Rs 4000 on smartphones like Poco F1 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro. But, this is not it. Following are some of the Xiaomi smartphones that might interest the buyers.

During the last day of the Mi Days sale, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro can be bought with a discount of Rs 4,000. The 4GB RAM and the 6GB RAM versions of the smartphone are available at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.

Xiaomi's most popular smartphone, Poco F1, is available with a discount of Rs 2,000 . Poco F1's 6GB RAM / 64GB storage, 6GB RAM / 128GB storage and 8GB RAM / 256GB storage versions are available at Rs 18,999, Rs 21,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively.

On the last day of the Mi Days sale, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 can be bought with a discount of Rs 2,000 as its 3GB RAM / 32GB storage is available at Rs 7,499 and the and 3GB RAM / 64GB storage model can be had for Rs 8,499.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is available with a discount of Rs 3,000 on the last day of the Mi Days sale. The smartphone's 4GB RAM and the 6GB RAM versions are available at Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

Lastly, the cheapest Xioami phone that can be bought during the Mi Days sale is Redmi 5A. The smartphone is available at Rs 5,999 during the Mi Day sale on Flipkart.

Edited By: Udit Verma

