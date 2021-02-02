12 children given sanitiser instead of polio drops in Maharashtra

Twelve children were given sanitiser instead of oral polio vaccine drops in Kapsikopri village when the National Pulse Polio vaccination drive began in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, which is approximately 700 kms from Mumbai.

Yavatmal District Council Chief Executive Officer Shrikrishna Panchal said the affected children, all below five years of age, were admitted to a government hospital and their condition is stable as of now. He also said that the three healthcare workers in question will face action for this lapse.

"Twelve children, under five years of age, were given hand sanitiser drops instead of polio vaccine in Yavatmal. They were admitted to the hospital and are doing fine now. A health worker, doctor and an ASHA worker will be suspended, An investigation is underway," Panchal told news agency ANI. Panchal added one of the children complained of vomiting and uneasiness after they were given sanitiser instead of polio drops. Later, all the children who were given sanitiser drops were administered polio drops and were admitted to the Government Medical College in Yavatmal. Their condition is stable as of now and they are under observation.

According to another official, this incident came to light when village sarpanch found that the drops were that of hand sanitiser and not polio doses. After this incident, Yavatmal collector MD Singh visited the hospital and enquired about the health condition of the children.

With agency inputs

