Arun Jaitley health: Former Finance Minister on life support; Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, several ministers visit

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley continues to be on life support. The senior BJP leader was admitted to AIIMS on August 9, following complaints of breathlessness. Jaitley has been put on extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) that is used to lend support to patient's lungs and heart incapable of operating on their own. He is being monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

Several Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Jitendra Singh, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited AIIMS on Sunday to enquire about the health condition of former finance minister.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his deputy Ashwini Kumar Choubey, BJP MPs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Gautam Gambhir, and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat also visited the hospital to check on the minister on Sunday.

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra, RSS Joint General Secretary Dr Krishna Gopal and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh also visited the facility.

AIIMS has not issued any bulletin on Jaitley's health condition since August 10.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited AIIMS on Friday to check on the leader's health.

Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been an important part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government. However, he did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections owing to bad health.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Arun Jaitley health updates: Ex-finance minister on life support; Nitish Kumar, J&K Governor visit AIIMS

Also read: Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on life support, top leaders visit AIIMS