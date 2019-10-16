Ayodhya Ram Temple-Babri Masjid land dispute: SC to conclude hearing by 5 PM; top 10 developments

The Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer are attending the final hearing in the controversial Ayodhya Ram Temple-Babri Masjid land dispute case today. The CJI earlier said the SC would conclude the hearing -- which went on for over two months -- by 5 PM on Wednesday; today marks the 40th day of hearing in the case. "We have already asked all the intervenors to apportion the time accordingly," he said. During the entire course of hearing, the SC heard arguments on behalf of Hindu parties, including Nirmoh Akhara, and Muslim parties.

Latest developments in the Ayodhya land dispute case

The Muslim parties' counsel Rajeev Dhawan concluded his arguments on Tuesday, while the Hindu parties are likely to end their arguments today. Earlier today, he tore apart a fresh piece of evidence -- a map showing the Ram Janmasthan -- presented by Hindu parties as a fresh piece of evidence to the Supreme Court.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi, while dismissing intervention application of one of the parties Hindu Maha Sabha in Ayodhya land case, said the matter is going to be over by 5 pm today. "Enough is enough," he said.

CJI Gogoi said arguments were already over and that the court was just giving the parties more time to "say anything". "As far as we are concerned the arguments are already over. We are only giving time if anyone else wants to say anything. We can just get up and go," he said.

Concluding his rejoinder arguments, senior counsel CS Vaidyanathan, while appearing on behalf of Ram Lalla, said: "They not been able to prove complete ouster or exclusive possession".

After arguments presented by the Hindu parties, the Shia Waqf board lawyer told the court today that the question of ownership should be between Shia or Sunni Waqf boards and added that the latter has "no locus" to address the court.

Sushil Jain, representing Nirmohi Akhara, opposed the arguments raised by Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. "Why have they argued that Babur demolished the temple and built a mosque? We have said we never stopped using the building like a temple. Since time immemorial, it has been used as a temple. We never gave over the rights to the Muslims," he said.

Senior Advocate Jaideep Gupta, representing the Nirvani Akhara, said, "It is not our dispute over the title that Hindus should get Ram Lalla, we will be serving. Nirmohi Akhara is also our claim for service. We have not filed the suit, we are the defendants. We are now the only service claimant. Even when we were appointed receivers there, our arena used to organise and maintain service, procession, and celebration."

One of the main litigants in the case, Mohammad Iqbal Ansari, says all parties will have to accept the SC decision. "Everyone has to accept the court's decision. Our aim is that there should be development in the country, there should be peace."

Earlier reports said the Sunni Waqf board wanted to withdraw its plea but nothing was mentioned in this regard in the court.

On the reports of Sunni Waqf Board withdrawing appeal in the Ayodhya case, Zafaryab Jilani, the advocate of Sunni Waqf Board, said: "Any application of withdrawal will be given in court, no application has been filed."

