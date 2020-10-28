Bihar Assembly polls: For justice, jobs, vote only for Mahagathbandhan, says Rahul Gandhi

As Bihar votes in the first phase of Assembly elections 2020 today, Congress leader and MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi urged the voters to vote in favour of the Mahagathbandhan alliance for justice, employment and farmer-related issues.

Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "This time for justice, employment, farmers-workers, your vote should only be for Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance). Good wishes to all of you on the first phase of Bihar elections."





Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda also urged the voters to come out and exercise their power while keeping coronavirus-related safety protocol in mind.

Nadda tweeted, "The first phase of voting for the Bihar assembly elections is going on today. Your vote is your greatest strength in a democracy. I request all voters to take part in this mahaparva of democracy keeping in mind the precautions related to COVID-19. Voting first, then anything else. "

In the first phase of Bihar elections, over 2 crore voters will vote for 1,066 candidates. The first phase will be conducted across 71 seats including Jamui, Wazirganj, Munger, Sasaram, Bodh Gaya, Sikandra and naxal-hit areas like Gaya, Aurangabad and Rohtas. Bihar elections 2020 are being held in 3 phases- first phase is taking place on October 28, second one will be conducted on November 3 whereas the third and the final phase will be conducted on November 7. The results of the Bihar polls will be out on November 10.

