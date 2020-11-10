Bihar Election Results: As BJP-led NDA takes clear lead, Twitterati allege EVM tampering

In a nail-biter election result in Bihar, the BJP-JDU-led NDA seems to have swung back to lead ahead of the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan, even though the RJD+ was way ahead when counting of votes started early morning.

As per the latest numbers of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the NDA has crossed the halfway mark. The EC trends say the NDA is leading on 125 seats, with BJP ahead on 70, while its partner JDU on 48. Their alliance partners VIP is leading on 6 and HAM on 1.

Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 101 seats, including RJD on 62, Congress on 20, and Left 19. The BSP is leading on 1, AIMIM on 2, LJP on 5 and independents are also ahead on 4 seats.

With the third-fourth round of counting underway, and the NDA reversing the early morning trend, some Twitter users seem to be rather quick in blaming EVM for the BJP-led NDA gaining the lead.

"Prediction for today. MGB wins= Democracy wins. NDA wins= EVM fraud," came a sarcastic tweet from Anuj Dhar, an author.

Prediction for today



MGB wins= Democracy wins

NDA wins= EVM fraud â Anuj Dhar (@anujdhar) November 10, 2020

Another Twitter user said it can't be possible, and that it could be nothing but "EVM magic".

"How can it be possible? Is EVM magic started??" he asked.

A Twitter user claimed that only EVM could save Modi in the wake of all poll projections and early trends showing a victory for Tejashvi Yadav.

"Only Conspiracy theory can save Trump. Only EVM can save Narendra Modi," he tweeted.

Only Conspiracy theory can save Trump.



Only EVM can save Narendra Modi.



#BiharElection2020 â Yash Meghwal (@YashMeghwal) November 10, 2020

"EVM ghotala (scams) on the way...," tweeted a user, while sharing a picture of Iron Man, a character from the famous Iron Man movies.

A Twitter user even asked EC officials to stop the counting claiming the EVMs were hacked. "Stop the count!! EVM is hacked," he said.

NDA - STOP THE COUNT



MGB - EVM is hacked. #BiharElections2020 â Malay Lakhani (@ChugleeKhor) November 10, 2020

A Twitter user said Indian voters should be blamed who are voting for the 'jumlas' (jokes) or based on religion and cast politics.

Also read: Bihar Election Results 2020 Live Updates: NDA eyes to cross majority mark; Tejashvi-led RJD+ leading on 98 seats