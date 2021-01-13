Bird Flu: Chicken sales banned in parts of Delhi; restaurants, hotels warned of action

The sale of chicken has been banned in the respective regions of North and South Delhi. The North and South Delhi Municipal Corporations have banned the sales following confirmation of bird flu cases in the national capital.

The civic bodies have also cautioned hotels and restaurants, warning them of action if they serve egg-based dishes or poultry meat.

The warnings come after many ducks at Delhi's Sanjay Lake and several crows across various parks of the national capital were found dead last week. Reports of over 50 bird deaths were received on a helpline of the Delhi government's animal husbandry unit and 18 samples from different parts of the city were sent for avian flu testing on Tuesday, officials had said.

"All meat and poultry shops and meat processing units in areas under the NDMC are prohibited to sell, store poultry or processed or packaged chicken meat with immediate effect, till further orders," the order issued by NDMC on Wednesday said.

The ban came shortly after the Delhi Health Department issued an advisory asking people not to panic and follow the do's and don'ts, which includes not consuming half-cooked chicken, half-fried or half-boiled eggs.

"Eat only completely cooked eggs and poultry products cooked at 70 degree Celsius for 30 minutes. Do not consume half-cooked chicken or bird or half-boiled and half-fried eggs," the health department notification said.

"H5N8 is highly pathogenic in birds but the pathogenicity in humans, as well as the likelihood of human infection with avian influenza (AH5N8) virus, is low," the notification said, cautioning people against touching dead birds. It also mentioned the number of the control room, which can be contacted on 011-23890318, and should be notified in such cases.

Testing of samples of crows and ducks had confirmed bird flu cases in the national capital on Monday, prompting the Delhi government to impose a ban on the sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the capital.

The Ghazipur poultry market has also been closed by authorities.