BREAKING: Govt bans 47 more Chinese apps

The government has reportedly banned 47 more apps over national security concerns. The ban comes a month after around 59 popular Chinese apps, including TikTok and SHAREit, were barred from operating in India over issues of data privacy and national security. These apps were largely clones of the apps banned previously and were operating despite the government warning.

The full list of banned apps will be released soon, multiple media reports suggest. However, the government is yet to clarify if it has actually banned these apps or not.