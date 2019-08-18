Traders body CAIT calls for boycott of Chinese products, demands 500% import duty hike

Traders body CAIT on Sunday gave a call for the boycott of Chinese products and sought high customs duties of up to 500 per cent on these goods.
Traders body CAIT on Sunday gave a call for the boycott of Chinese products and sought high customs duties of up to 500 per cent on these goods as China supported Pakistan's case on abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir at the UNSC.
It said that while presenting and supporting Pakistan's case on abrogation of Article 370 in United Nation Security Council, China has placed itself on the list of probable enemies for the national security of the country which has made citizens and trading community in particular grossly anguished.