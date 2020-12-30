Centre holds sixth round of talks with farmer unions

The sixth round of talks between the government and the farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws are currently underway. The meeting between representatives of the Centre and 40 farmer unions began at 2:00 pm on Wednesday at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal are present for the sixth round of talks with the protesting farmers.

Before the meeting began on Wednesday, farmer unions leader reinstated their demands which they want the government to agree on. The unions want the government to repeal the three new farm laws which it has passed a few months back and they also want the government to guarantee the minimum support price for all farmers.

Apart from their main demands, the farmer leaders at the meeting have also demanded justice and compensation for families of all farmers who have died during the 35 days farmers' protests.

Earlier on Tuesday, Samyujt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a united front of 40 farmer unions had written a letter to Union Agriculture Secretary in which they had accepted the government's invitation to hold the sixth rounds of talks on Wednesday. In the letter, the farmers had reminded the governments of their demands. These were:

The government should adopt modalities to repeal the new three farm laws

The government should establish procedures and provisions for a legal guarantee for procurement on profitable Minimum Support Price (MSP) which should be suggested by the National Farmers Commission for all agricultural commodities and farmers.

Amendments to the 'Commission Ordinance for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas, 2020'; the suggested amendments are necessary to exclude farmers from the legal punishments for burning stubble

Initiate procedure to withdraw the draft 'Electricity Amendment Bill 2020', which will protect the interests of farmers, according to the SKM.

