Confident that Mumbai Police will complete thorough investigation quickly: Reliance

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday said it is confident that the Mumbai Police will quickly complete its thorough investigation in the case of an explosive laden vehicle being found outside RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house.

Police had recovered an abandoned SUV with explosive material parked outside Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai's Cumballa Hill area on Thursday.

"We are thankful to Mumbai Police for their quick and immediate action. We are confident that Mumbai Police will complete their thorough investigation quickly," a spokesperson of RIL said.

Cops had recovered a letter and 20 explosive gelatin sticks from the abandoned vehicle. They suspect the accused themselves had called the cops to inform them about the car parked close to Ambani's residence.

"Ye to sirf ek trailer hai. Neeta Bhabhi, Mukesh Bhaiyya, family ye to sirf ek jhalak hai. Agli baar ye saaman pura hokar tumhare pass aayega, aur pura intezaam ho gaya hai," the letter read.

According to the police, the accused wanted to park the vehicle closer to Antilia, but they left it a few hundred metres away from his residence.

Police said, "They examined the vehicle and found 20 explosive gelatin sticks inside. It is not an assembled explosive device. Further investigation is going on". According to CCTV footage, the car was parked in the area around 1 am last night, they added.

