Safdarjung hospital, college ask staff to submit details of WhatsApp admins

Amid rising number of rumours and fake news on social media related to coronavirus, hospital staff of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College has been directed to submit details of admins of whatsapp groups.

In a notification, Dr Prem Kumar, additional medical superintendent of the hospital has asked the staff to submit names, mobile numbers and email of all admins of whatsapp groups which is the process as per legal requirement.

"I am directed by competent authority that as a legal requirement names, mobile numbers, e-mail of all admins of WhatsApp Group of Hospital are required for onward transmission to police. This is required to prevent spreading of any fake news, rumour or any other adverse comments, statements on social media and in the institution by any hospital or college staff," stated the circular, signed by the Additional Medical Superintendent.

The details will be forwarded to police.

The notification further stated that this information was required to prevent spreading of any fake news or rumours or any adverse comments on social media and in the institution by any hospital or college staff.

Meanwhile, in India the number of cases has risen to 2,322 according to the health ministry. The number of deaths has risen to 62, while 162 have been cured or discharged.