Coronavirus: Odisha becomes 1st state to extend lockdown till April 30

Odisha has become the first state to extend the 21-day lockdown till April 30. The 21-day nation-wide lockdown will end on April 14. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has requested the Centre not to start train and air services till April 30. The state has also announced that all educational institutions in the state will remain closed till June 17.

Odisha has reported 42 coronavirus cases so far, including two who have cured or have been discharged. The deadly virus has claimed one life in the state. Amid the continuously rising tally of COVID-19 cases, many states are favouring the extension of lockdown.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has requested the Centre not to start train and air services till April 30th; Educational institutions in the state to remain closed till June 17th. https://t.co/z5R4a8Cyap â ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on April 6 said he was in favour of extension of the lockdown by another week or two after April 15. He said he would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown considering the current situation in the country.

The final decision, however, is likely to be taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers of all the states on Saturday. In his last meeting with CMs on April 2, PM Modi had sought suggestions from states, especially those affected the most by the coronavirus pandemic.

Eleven empowered committees formed to oversee India's response to COVID-19 pandemic have also received several feedbacks from states on the lockdown extension. Delhi and Noida have selected 20 and 22 hotspots, respectively, where the authorities will impose "super curfew" to contain the community transmission.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 166 and the number of cases to 5,734 in the country on Thursday, says the latest Union Health Ministry data. While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 5,095, as many as 472 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated. Total 17 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours across the country, the ministry said.