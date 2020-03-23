Coronavirus: Prohibitory orders imposed in Mumbai, Pune, Thane till March 31

Police have imposed prohibitory orders in Mumbai, Pune and Thane cities of the state from early Monday to March 31. Police have invoked section 144 of the CrPC, which gives them wide-ranging preventive and remedial enforcement powers.

As per the orders, the restrictions have been imposed in Mumbai, Pune and Thane cities from Monday 5 am to March 31. The Mumbai police had earlier issued a separate order for section 144 for period between 9 pm on Sunday, the time the Janata curfew ended, till 5 am on Monday.

As per the orders, religious events, cultural ceremonies, festivals, fairs, sporting activities in private or public places where five or more people come together, will be prohibited.

The order will restrict presence or movement of one or more persons in public places and also any vehicles carrying such persons. The ban is also applicable to restaurants, eateries, permit rooms, pubs, malls, theatres, swimming pools, schools, colleges and gyms.

However, the order does not apply to establishments that come under essential services such as hospitals, pathology labs, post offices, banks, water supply, power companies, groceries, clinics, petrol pumps railway stations, ST stands, airports and last rites.

Violators would be punished under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the order said.

