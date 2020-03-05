Coronavirus: Rahul Gandhi calls Harsh Vardhan captain of Titanic

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has criticised the central government over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The Health Minister saying that the Indian Govt has the #coronavirus crisis under control is like the Capt of the Titanic telling passengers not to panic as his ship was unsinkable," he said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan while addressing the Rajya Sabha today said that he and a group of ministers and PM Modi were personally monitoring the situation. He advised people not to worry and maintain proper hygiene.

He had also appealed to the people earlier to not panic and take precautions. He advised people against believing fake news spread regarding the outbreak.

He released a twitter list that people can subscribe to get 'correct & updated information on #coronavirusinindia'.

He said that the government was in regular touch with WHO, regional officials and state governments to contain the virus.

The Minister today had addressed the Lok Sabha too regarding the steps the government was taking to counter the spread of coronavirus.

The Union Minister also said that all international passengers will be screened at the airports. He said that he had met the Delhi Health Minister and officials and have asked them to build wards for isolating coronavirus patients.

The Health Minister has been active on Twitter updating people on discussions and advisories regarding the virus. He had earlier said that India had detected the virus on time and has prepared itself before WHO issued an alert.

The Health Minister had also confirmed that till date, 29 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country.

