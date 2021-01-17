COVID-19 vaccination drive: 51 adverse events in Delhi; one severe case admitted to AIIMS

As many as 51 healthcare workers experienced minor adverse events in Delhi after receiving the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday. Two of these cases were reported from Charak Hospital, while another two were reported from the Northern Railway Central Hospital. Delhi's south and southwest districts reported 11 cases while east and west districts reported six cases each. Four adverse events were reported in North West Delhi, two in Central Delhi and one in North Delhi.

One of the cases from South Delhi has been reported as severe. The individual experienced severe adverse reactions and was admitted to the intensive care unit at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He is now said to be stable. The individual received the vaccine and within 10 minutes had developed a headache, rashes, respiratory distress and tachycardia. He was given Avil and Hydrocortisone and was eventually admitted to the ICU when his condition did not improve. His symptoms worsened about half an hour after the initial stabilisation. His case has been classified as serious AEFI as per the guidelines.

Two healthcare workers who also exhibited adverse events were discharged 30 minutes later and given intravenous treatment to counter a feeling of tightness in the chest.

The Delhi government said that 4,319 healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated against coronavirus on Saturday. Most hospitals fell short of vaccinating at least 100 healthcare and frontline workers. At LNJP hospital 32 healthcare workers were vaccinated while 42 were given the dose at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty hospital, 46 at Delhi Cancer State Institute and 31 at RML hospital.

The Union Health Ministry said that as many as 1,91,182 people were vaccinated on Saturday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted the vaccination drive. The ministry said that 16,755 vaccinators participated in the process.

