COVID-19 vaccine: 'We see entire world as our family', PM Modi tells ex-cricketer Kevin Pieterson

Former international cricketer and brand ambassador of Hublot, Kevin Pieterson tweeted about India's generosity in times of the coronavirus crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Pieterson's tweet and said, "Glad to see your affection towards India. :) We believe that the world is our family and want to play our role in strengthening the fight against COVID-19."





Glad to see your affection towards India. :)



We believe that the world is our family and want to play our role in strengthening the fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/zwpB3CNxLG â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2021

Pieterson tweeted, "Indian generosity and kindness grows more and more every single day. The beloved country." Pieterson had reacted to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishakar's tweet on India's Vaccine Maitri initiative.

India boasts one of the biggest pharmaceutical industries globally and several countries have already approached it for procuring COVID-19 vaccines. India has supplied coronavirus vaccines to countries like Bhutan, Dubai, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain, Myanmar, and Seychelles under the Vaccine Maitri initiative. India is also undertaking commercial supplies of COVID-19 jabs to countries like Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Morocco and South Africa.

Pieterson is not the only one to acknowledge India's role as the 'pharmacy of the world' during these unprecedented times. Brazilian Prime Minister Jair Bolsonaro also thanked India for assisting with vaccine exports in a tweet and shared an image of Lord Hanumana flying from India to Brazil with coronavirus vaccines and medical aid on a mountain.

Namaskar, Prime Minister @narendramodi



Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts.



Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil.



Dhanyavaad! à¤§à¤¨à¤¯à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ â Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 22, 2021

The US State Department's South and Central Asia Bureau followed in Bolsonaro's shoes and tweeted, "We applaud India's role in global health, sharing millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines in South Asia. India's free shipments of vaccine began with Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal and will extend to others."